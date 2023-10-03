The Orange Patriot returns as a Bosch powered e-MTB

The Patriot is a legendary model name, that goes a long way back in the Orange Bike history books. Versatile, hard-hitting and incredibly capable, it was the bike of choice for many gravity and DH rider in the early to mid 2000s. All those attributes apply to the all-new E.P.O. (Electric Powered Orange) e-MTB from Orange - it became obvious that this had to be the new Patriot.

In keeping with the model name’s pedigree, Orange has pitched its all-new Patriot as a hard-hitting e-MTB, with mullet wheels and 170mm travel front and rear. It is also compatible with an air or coil shock. Naturally for this British brand, it’s built from aluminium, with a strong focus on durability.

The frame is built around the latest development of the Strange Powerlink programme that Orange has successfully deployed on its EWS enduro models – the Stage 7 and the Switch 7 – and now for the first time on an eMTB. Orange says that the performance of this system is perfectly suited to powerful e-bike assisted drivetrains where grip is paramount.

This is the first of Orange’s E.P.O. (e-MTB) models to feature a Bosch drive unit, the Performance Line CX and is suitably equipped with a large capacity 750Wh battery.

Need to know

Aluminium frame built here in the UK

170mm travel front and rear

Mullet/MX (29in f, 27.5in r) wheels

Bosch Performance CX 85Nm motor

Bosch 750Wh battery

Bosch Purion 200 controller/display

Strange Powerlink driven shock system

Air or coil shock compatible

SRAM UDH gear hanger

5 year pivot bearing warranty

Water bottle mounts in front triangle

165mm crankarms

Frame

Orange says that the Patriot frame’s features are the result of meticulous analysis and test rider feedback. A new 49/56 zero stack headtube helps improve both strength and stiffness at the front end of the bike, increasing the surface area for the welding between head tube, downtube and top tube as well as allowing room to drop the downtube slightly to allow for a water bottle in the front triangle. To make access even easier new tooling was produced to create a recess on the top side of the down tube.

The new Patriot e-MTB also uses a SRAM UDH gear hanger, allowing easy sourcing of spares and full compatibility with the new SRAM T-Type Eagle Transmission.

Technology developed on other Orange models also plays its part. The Patriot has an asymmetrical swingarm design similar to the recently released Switch 7, this swingarm allowed Orange to increase the bike’s vertical stiffness whilst tuning its lateral compliance, producing a bike with a direct feel but with bucket loads of grip.

Wheel size

The Patriot is designed on a mixed (MX) size wheelset: 29” front & 27.5″ rear, with 170 mm of suspension travel front and rear. The MX wheelset has now settled in well with its combination of the fast rolling, bump absorbing 29″ front wheel combined with the agility of the 27.5 big-travel rear end makes a winning set-up that works well for riders of all disciplines and is fast becoming a standard. The smaller, stronger rear wheel makes a lot of sense on a heavy e-MTB too.

Geometry and sizing

The ride geometry for the Patriot follows the Switch 7’s lead to give that sure-footed trail hugging grip that is so characteristic of the Powerlink chassis. It’s up-to-date, with a slack 63° head angle, steep 76° seat tube angle combined with a roomy reach (481mm Large) and lengthy chainstays. This places the rider front and centre, balanced on the contact points for perfect control whether climbing or descending.

One difference from the self-assisted Orange Switch 7, for the E.P.O. version is the bottom bracket height has been raised by 5mm, which combined with the 165mm crankarms, gives just a little more ground clearance to reduce pedal strikes that can occur when climbing technical trails under power. The low pivot position of the Patriot minimises pedal kickback, and drivetrain induced interference, to the point that it is practically negligible.

Rear shock

The Strange Powerlink gives a very progressive shock curve which adds to the truly bottomless feel of the Patriot, and easily allows the use of both high-volume air cans or coil shocks to suit a riders preference. The frame’s shock curve was developed so it maintains the fun confident feel that Orange Bikes have become famous for while adding the big-travel requirements of a progressive platform.

The lynchpin of this dynamic bike is the Strange Powerlink-driven 205×65 trunnion shock, mounted low in the frame helping to lower the bike’s centre of gravity and allow for a more neutral weight distribution whilst riding. The Patriot’s trunnion mounted shock runs on a full complement of bearings or optional bushings. Both the trunnion mount and lower eyelet, along with all the frame pivots run on cartridge bearings allow Orange to achieve as low as possible break away force, providing incredible sensitivity to the initial part of the shock’s stroke.

The shock and linkage mounting hardware is now a mix of titanium and aluminium. The titanium bolts are not only lighter and stronger than their aluminium counterparts, they are reusable in servicing where aluminium bolts need to be replaced. A small detail, but one that makes suspension checks and maintenance a much simpler task.

Bosch motor and battery

The Bosch Performance CX drive unit has performed flawlessly for Orange over a long-lasting and ongoing testing programme. The brand worked closely with Bosch engineers who had access to the prototype Patriot test bikes.

While the Bosch drive unit offers up to 85Nm of torque, Orange feels that it’s the way it delivers the power that makes it so perfect for its latest e-MTB. With its fast off-the-mark acceleration, you get that instant feel from the powerful drive unit, but when it comes to technical climbs the dynamic eMTB system detects input power and cadence to modulate the assistance to perfectly match the trail. The eMTB intelligent mode means standing starts on steep climbs are easy and its extended boost gives that extra kick of power when you need it most to get you up-and-over roots and stepped rocky sections.

The Orange Patriot’s downtube houses the Bosch Power Tube 750Wh battery giving you plenty of distance plus as with all Orange E.P.O. models the battery is easily swappable for quick change outs. There is easy access to an onboard charging port for topping up the battery quickly and easily, while the battery is also removable for off-bike battery charging and contact cleaning maintenance – so you have the best of both worlds.

Handbuilt in Britain

Like all Orange E.P.O. models the new Patriot is a UK made frame. The frame fabrication is Orange’s iconic aircraft grade aluminium folded monocoque construction. With state-of-the-art aluminium craftsmen who boast many years of experience, the brand feels that the aluminium frames it produces today are the very best its ever made and indeed possibly the finest in the world.

Manufactured from flat sheets of aerospace grade aluminium into individually custom-fabricated tubes, then seam-welded for each specific application, all meticulously modelled and analysed. All produced, manufactured and tested in the U.K at Orange’s own facility. These frames are strong, durable and fully recyclable at the end-of-life cycle. Throughout the design process the brand was conscious of its reputation for low maintenance bikes. Every effort was made to conceal most of the linkage bearings within the front of the swingarm, out of harm’s way and safe from jet-washers.

Bikes will come with a 5 year bearing warranty for the original owner and any original owners outside of that period will receive heavily subsidised pricing.

Launch Edition model: Patriot LE

Price: £8800 GBP | €9500 EUR | $9900 USD

Sizes: S, M, L, XL Colour: Smoke White

Specification highlights

Fork: Fox Performance 38 Float 170mm 29

Shock: Fox Float X Performance 205×65

Motor: Bosch Performance Line CX

Battery: Bosch Power Tube 750wh

Display/controller: Bosch Purion 200

Wheels: Stan’s Flow Mk4 + Hope Pro 5 (Black) 29 + 27

Tyres: Maxxis Minion DHF 2.5 3c EXO+ 29 / DHR II 2.4 3c EXO+ 27.5

Drivetrain: Shimano SLX 12 speed

Crankset: Race Face Aeffect R E-MTB 34t 165mm

Brakes: SRAM Code RE 200mm f/r

Dropper post: SDG Tellis 150/170mm

