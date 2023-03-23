The Forbidden Dreadnought X0 now comes with new SRAM Eagle Transmission

The Forbidded Dreadnought impressed in action, and now this top-scoring bike comes wih the new SRAM Eagle Transmission for a smoother, more durable ride experience.

The Forbidden Dreadnought is a bike that’s already impressed our expert testers. Now, the biggest gun in Forbidden’s bike arsenal has had an upgrade. The Dreadnought X0 is built with SRAM’s new Eagle tranmission, which offers a more durable, smoother drivetrain experience, not to mention upping the stopping power with Code Ultimate Stealth brakes.

As the new model’s name suggests, this version of the Dreadnought is decked out in SRAM X0 Eagle, including the new AXS Pod controllers.

They also feature the new SRAM Code Ultimate brakes, which also got an upgrade alongside the transmission updates. These have 200mm HS2 rotors front and rear, and the new Stealth design means they sit more aligned with the bars, with brake hoses emerging parallel to the bars for an all-round neater cockpit area.

Suspension duties are served by RockShox Zeb Ultimate forks and RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate shock.

Each bike has a size-specific handlebar rise, to ensure a uniform ride experience no mater what bike size you opt for.

Rounding things out are the Crankbrothers Synthesis wheels and Maxxis tyres.

Bikes can be ordered to a local dealer via the relevent country order page on the Forbidden website.

Forbidden Dreadnought X0 price and build:

Price: USD$8,499 / CAD$9,999 / £8,399 / €9,599