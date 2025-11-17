The EVOC Hip Pack Pro 3L is my go-to pack for winter riding, and now it’s 30% off in this early Black Friday deal

Evoc's hard-to-beat hip pack is the perfect bag to take on shorter or trail centre rides. And now you can save £30, which makes it even more appealing.

Hip packs are one of the best ways to carry your stuff on the trail. If you don’t need litres and litres of space, or just don’t like the feel of a backpack while you’re riding, then waist bags are a great alternative.

In my opinion, this option from Evoc is one of the best bum bags out there for several reasons. It offers two types of fastenings – the usual clip and a wider velcro strap that actually keeps the bag snug on your hips. It’s also one of the only hip packs I’ve tried that doesn’t ride up excessively when you’re pedalling – even if you’re smaller than the average mountain biker.

And we all know there’s nothing more annoying than having a pack riding up and letting all the mud and crud from the trail make its way up your back.

The 3L option gives you plenty of space to store your tools, spares, and maybe even a 4-pack of Greggs sausage rolls, if you’re that way inclined. There are also stretch pockets on either side of the main bag to store bottles, and zipped pockets on the belt itself for your keys or doggy poo bags, for example.

Mick Kirkman reviewed the 3L race version of the pack, giving it an 8 out of 10 and saying, “It’s well organised with a main chamber that houses a reservoir and larger clothing or pumps.”

The Pro version comes with the elasticated velcro belt and bottle holders, as well as an Air Flow contact system so you don’t get sweaty even in the summer. Not that we have to think about that for a while…

Save 30% on the Evoc Hip Pack Pro 3L in this Black Friday deal. Was £99.99, now £69.99. A firm favourite for the bum bag lovers on the MBR team, the Pro 3L is my go-to pack for riding all-year-round. And with this early Black Friday deal, you can snap it up at just £69.99 at Merlin Cycles, 30% off the usual price. View Deal

The pack opens fully to show a tool storage compartment, which is easily accessed even while you’re wearing the pack. If you don’t like the pale grey colour, there’s also black on offer at Merlin Cycles, too.

Personally I have the lilac/purple combination from a few years ago, but black is a pretty good option if you don’t want the pack to look filthy after every ride. I’ve found it’s easy to wipe clean, too, and it’s even been subjected to a few hand washes and still retains its comfort and shape.

Keep an eye out for more early mountain biking Black Friday deals as we edge closer to the day at the end of November.