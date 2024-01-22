The cost of repairing your SRAM T-Type AXS derailleur just got a whole lot cheaper!

SRAM introduces new cage assembly kit, reducing the fixing of a bent T-Type AXS mech from over £120 to just £28!

In fantastic news for anyone with SRAM’s latest T-Type wireless transmission, the cost of repairing a bent rear derailleur has just become significantly cheaper. Even with the new drivetrain’s sturdy construction, a twisted cage is always a possibility, given the rear mech’s proximity to the ground and dangers such as rocks, roots, and stumps (particularly on a bike with a 27.5in wheel). And fixing such an issue will now be almost £100 cheaper thanks to a new replacement part from SRAM.

Marketed as one of the toughest and best shifting drivetrains ever when it was launched last Spring, the rear derailleur used SRAM’s UDH (Universal Derailleur Hanger) interface and a outer brace design to add strength and reduce the chance of damage in the event of a crash. Repairability was also high on the list of priorities when designing the new transmission, crucial since individual parts, such as the mech, are extremely expensive. For example, a whole X0 drivetrain costs over £1,000, while a XX rear derailleur is nearly £700.

And while the new mech design is significantly more robust that a traditional mech and replaceable hander, it is not infallible. As we found out when we bent the cage after around 12-months riding the new T-Type transmission. Repairing it was easy, but we were shocked to find out that the price of a replacement cage assembly was as much as £181 for XX and £125 for GX and came with parts we didn’t need, such as the clutch and pulley wheels. Considering the price of a brand new, top-of-the-range XTR mech from rivals Shimano is only £30 more expensive, and customers would have already had to invest significantly into T-Type technology, this felt excessive.

After watching our ’12-month’s on T-Type’ video, SRAM got in touch to say that it will be offering a much cheaper solution for anyone needing to repair a bent cage. The ‘RD Cage Kit Alu T-Type Eagle AXS’ consists of a replacement inner and outer cage and pulley wheels, but without the clutch/damper, and costs just £28. For consumers in Europe it’s €31, and in the US it’s $29. Obviously there will be a difference in materials, but that’s a huge saving compared to replacing with a GX, X0, or XX cage assembly.

We’re still waiting for details from SRAM regarding availability and precise specifications, but we understand the cage kit will fit any T-Type AXS mech. When we know more, we’ll update this story.