SRAM launches limited edition 1987 Transmission groupset, in honour of the company’s 38th year

This ultra chic limited edition '1987 Transmission' drivetrain celebrates 38 years of SRAM and will cost you £3,399.

SRAM has launched a limited edition run of special Transmission groupsets in honour of the year the brand began: 1987. The 1987 Collection runs a “unique combination of T-Type ecosystem components” and will set you back £3,399 for the privilege. But, it does come in an “exclusive” silver finish, so if you need to justify the purchase, there is that. Quite why SRAM is celebrating 38 years instead of waiting two years until its 40, is different question, and one we can’t answer.

If you want to know whether T-Type is worth the hype, our editor, Danny had it on his bike for a year and gave his verdict on XX AXS after 1,200km and one bent derailleur.

SRAM 1987 Collection need to know:

Priced at £3,399

Comes with mix of XX SL and X0 components

Primarily aimed at XC/down-country bikes

Several accessories included like 2 AXS batteries

Limited edition run: only 1987 groupsets being made

And available in an exclusive silver finish

Why the 1987 Collection?

SRAM as a company has been going for 38 years now, and has come a long way since it was producing grip shifters. Now, a big name in components across most disciplines, the company has decided to celebrate its time in the bike industry with a limited edition groupset.

The 1987 Collection takes a “unique combination of T-Type ecosystem” products and puts them together in a £3,399 package. So what’s actually included for the privilege of £3.4k and being one of the 1987 people worldwide to own one of these groupsets?

What the 1987 Collection includes

First up is the cassette. SRAM has included its lightest T-Type cassette, which is the XX SL. It comes with X-Sync teeth and a 10-52T range.

Then there’s the power meter crankset. Interestingly, it’s inspired by the X0 aluminium model, paired with SRAM’s “most accurate and integrated power meter.” It offers dual-sided power readings and is only available in 170mm length. The Collection includes both 34t and 32t chainrings and a threaded chainring removal tool.

At the rear you’ve got an AXS derailleur which combines the XX derailleur cage and the body of the XX SL derailleur. Naturally, it’s in silver, too.

The chain might just look like a typical SRAM T-Type flattop, but alas, look closer and you’ll see the scrawls of SRAM’s founder, Stan Day on there.

You also get two AXS Pod Ultimate Controllers which offer Reverb AXS integration and left/right-hand customisation.

To make the deal sweeter, SRAM has included a 4-battery charger as well as the two AXS batteries.

The collection will be produced in a limited run of 1987, and each will be individually numbered. They’re available to buy from SRAM dealers now.

sram.com/en/sram