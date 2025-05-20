I love my SRAM AXS shifting, but remembering to charge the battery is a pain. That’s why I just grabbed this brilliant official SRAM Powerpack and two batteries deal at Merlin Cycles with £50 off

If you're a forgetful AXS battery charger then this SRAM deal with 29% off is a no-brainer purchase. Two official extra batteries and a bonus spare SRAM Powerback means that you'll never be caught short with a dead battery again.

We are big fans of SRAM Eagle AXS groupsets here at MBR – the wireless shifting is fast, accurate, and bikes look so much cleaner without cables. We’ve put all the SRAM wireless shifting offerings to the test – from the wallet-bursting SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS, one of the best MTB groupsets available, to the outstanding and ever-reliable GX Eagle AXS.

However, as with all today’s modern devices, there is the problem of remembering to charge the battery. All of the SRAM Eagle AXS drivetrains only come supplied with one battery, which, in most cases, is perfectly fine, as it generally lasts for around 20+ hours of riding time. However, there’s nothing worse than getting ready for your big MTB weekend ride, only to find you’ve not charged the battery since last time out, or even more annoying, left it behind. I also recently crashed and somehow managed to pierce a hole in my SRAM battery – having a spare in my pack, or stashed in the van, would have been very useful.

So when I saw this fantastic deal on the SRAM Powerpack with two batteries, I snapped it up. Right now, at Merlin Cycles, you can grab this SRAM deal with a 29% discount, which takes it down from its list price of £169.99 to just £119.99.