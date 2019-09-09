Watch the winning runs from the Best World Cup Downhill Race Of All Time

Cabirou sending that triple, Amaury's wilder than wild race run, Bruni making a mistake and a little guy on a Saracen making all the difference

Elite Women Results

Marine Cabirou: 3:43.032 Myriam Nicole: +1.995 Veronika Widmann: +3.482 Tahnee Seagrave +3.710 Tracey Hannah +4.825

Elite Men Results

Danny Hart: 3:03.627 Amaury Pierron: +0.656 Charlie Harrison: +0.971 Loic Bruni +2.149 Greg Minnaar +2.395

Elite Women Overall Standings

Tracey Hannah 1,590 pts Marine Cabirou 1,560 pts Veronika Widmann 924 pts Nina Hoffman 819 pts Rachel Atherton 730 pts

Elite Men Overall Standings

Loic Bruni 1,462 pts Amaury Pierron 1,422 pts Troy Brosnan 1m209 pts Danny Hart 1,133 pts Loris Vergier 943 pts

Red Bull press release

Snowshoe certainly delivered one of the most exciting races we’ve witnessed on the UCI MTB World Cup circuit. With both the men’s and women’s overall titles on the line, athletes gave it their all and finished the season with a bang.

In the women’s field, coming in hot from winning World Champs in MSA last week, Myriam Nicole looks to be back on form a spectactular run saw her slip into second place, above Veronkia Widmann. But it was the Frenchie, Marine Cabirou who laid it all out on the track with a flawless run to secure the win of the day. However, Tracey Hannah’s 5th place position provided her with enough points to take the overall World Cup win for the first time.

It couldn’t be any closer over in the men’s final as the head-to-head war waged on between frenemies, Loic Bruni and Amaury Pierron. Setting down an explosive run, Amaury Pierron occupied the hot seat for some time, diminishing chances of being overthrown. However, Danny Hart just pipped him to the win by 0.656 seconds, giving Loic Bruni the space he needed to secure the overall World Cup win as a career first.