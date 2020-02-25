Details of new £65 Smith Convoy helmet

MIPS equipped and available in four sizes

News just in about Smith’s updated mountain bike range for 2020, which includes new entry level Smith Convoy helmet and performance sunglasses.

>>> Best mountain bike helmets 2020: ridden and rated

Smith press release

Alongside mtb helmets: Forefront 2, Session, Convoy, new sunglasses join the range

Smith Convoy helmet



The new Smith Convoy (RRP £64.99) is a classic bike helmet for the everyday rider. Offered in four unique shell sizes for an exceptional custom fit, the lightweight silhouette supports elevated protection wrapped in Smith’s signature style.

To efficiently absorb direct impacts, all three Smith helmets are offered exclusively with a multi-directional impact protection system (MIPS®) lining that reduces rotational forces that the brain is exposed to during oblique impacts to the head. When combined with MIPS, the helmet liner is separated from the head by a low-friction slip plane that allows the head to slide during impact and may reduce instances of traumatic brain injuries.

Each model also includes ultra-light single layer webbing, VaporFit™ adjustable fit system, and Smith’s proprietary AirEvac™ system to relieve built-up hot air and prevent fogging when worn with performance eyewear. Like all of Smith’s helmets promoting ultimate eyewear integration, engineered eyewear storage has been added to each helmet to hold glasses and goggles in place when removed from the face.

Smith Attack MTB glasses



Crafted for riding loamy trails and single tracks, the new Attack MTB (RRP £189.00) glasses add to Smith’s growing collection of performance eyewear with an interchangeable shield-style sunglass featuring a 7×4 toric lens curvature. The extended lens profile across the cheeks offers a wrapped silhouette for expanded face and eye coverage while riding among trees and brush. Incorporating the use of brow and cheek bars built directly into the shield, the Attack MTB design minimizes facial damage from an exposed lens edge in case of impact. The addition of a relief between the brow bar and the lens also promotes airflow for proper ventilation while climbing to minimize fogging and sweat build up. The Attack MTB is offered in a non-polarized ChromaPop™ bright sun lens option, as well as a secondary ChromaPop non-mirrored Low Light Amber lens designed to emphasis higher contrast of objects when light tends to be more sporadic.

Smith Forefront 2 helmet



Moving to helmets, the Forefront 2 (RRP £189.99) is a full-coverage helmet ideal for all-mountain riders who demand superior protection, wearability, ventilation and eyewear integration. Evolving its commitment to exceeding protection standards for all-mountain riders, Smith continues its use of lightweight in-mould construction featuring Koroyd® to provide integrated skeletal structure and complete ventilated protection. The use of Koroyd has been extended into the back of the helmet, fully encompassing the head to absorb more energy during direct and angled impacts. The helmet also features a camera and light mount, plus three-way adjustable visor for eyewear integration and goggle storage.

Smith Session helmet



The Session (RRP £139.99) helmet is designed for trail riders that demand the balance of style, protection and ventilation. Providing confidence to charge harder, Koroyd ventilated technology is featured in strategic, zonal impact areas for safeguarded coverage where and when it matters most. The top of the helmet also offers massive airports that combine with internal air channels for maximum airflow and ventilation. The Session also includes a camera and light mount compatibility in addition to its three-position adjustable visor.