Scott Patron eRIDE hides the shock but not the motor

The Scott Patron eRIDE is a new 160mm e-bike, that looks like a concept but is all very real. With Bosch mid-drive motor power.

Is it 2028 yet? Well, it might be at Scott’s Swiss headquarters. With its new Patron eRIDE, Scott brings a terrifically futuristic 160mm enduro e-bike to its product portfolio.

In a market where many of the new best electric mountain bikes have a similar silhouette, the Patron eRIDE has a dramatically different appearance. Industrial design meets futuristic styling and very clever component integration with this new e-bike.

That shock? It is inside – and on top

The first thing you’ll notice is the absence of an exposed shock. Following the hidden damper design principle of its latest Spark, engineers at Scott have given the Patron eRIDE a shock that isn’t visible.

Where the Spark has its shock hidden in the seat tube, Patron eRIDE’s rear-suspension damper sits in the top tube. And yes, it has a TwinLoc system too.

As the battery cost-to-energy-density curve decreases, capacity is increasing. Scott realises that many e-bike customers, especially on a bike with 160mm of suspension travel, aren’t out for a fun ride.

Patron is built for big days in steep terrain

To enable those significant days on the trail, Scott’s design team has managed to package a huge 750Wh battery pack, into the down tube, without creating a bulbous frame profile. Scott claims the Patron eRIDE should be good for 100km and 2000m of climbing, riding in eco mode.

Scott has opted for a Bosch mid-drive motor, delivering 85Nm of torque a 340% amplification of rider input. The Patron eRIDE’s motor configuration is interesting because it sits in a cradle, between the down and seat tubes. This gives it better thermal regulation, thanks to increased exposure to ambient airflow.

The Patron eRIDE’s motor position also makes it easy to access the battery, by simply unlatching and sliding it out of the down tube.

Short cranks and big brakes

As you would expect from anything Scott, the Patron eRIDE has a selection of Syncros finishing kit, including an integrated Hixon iC SL single-piece cockpit. Two virtual stem lengths are on offer: 50- and 60mm.

The bike’s abundance of cables are neatly routed into the Hixon handlebar and stem, delivering a clean look without any loss of functionality or straining of cables.

Beyond all the wow-factor electronic integration of this new Scott e-bike, it also shapes some on-trend geometry angles. Running the latest Fox 38 at 160mm, the Patron eRIDE sits at a 65° head angle and a size large stretched to 473.6mm of reach.

Some of Patron’s notable component specifications include compact 165mm cranks, 203mm brake rotors at both wheels, and Maxxis Dissector 29×2.6” tyres.

The Patron eRIDE is coming to market with a range of seven derivatives, which should be at dealers by November.