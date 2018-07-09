Renthal Fatbar Carbon bars now 800mm but still 225g

Renthal Fatbar Carbon V2 is 800mm wide, weighs 225g and claims same strength and flex characteristics of the outgoing Fatbar Carbon model.

>>> The best mountain bike handlebars

The Renthal V2 Fatbar Carbon is available now. SRP £134.95.

Renthal press release

Developed alongside Renthal’s World Cup DH race teams, the V2 Fatbar Carbon has already been used to win the 2017 UCI World Cup title, with YT Mob’s Aaron Gwin. A testament to this handlebar’s race-bred performance.

Features:

UD Carbon Construction: The Fatbar Carbon uses a full UD carbon construction. Efficient placement and orientation of the uni-directional carbon fibres maximise the strength and stiffness of the handlebar.

Ride Tuned:

The UD (uni-directional) carbon fibres are layered and aligned to give specific flex characteristics. The stiffness of the Fatbar Carbon results in incredible control, yet careful tuning gives the perfect level of comfort.

DH Race Ready:

A full 800mm width, with 7° backsweep / 5° upsweep geometry is perfect for DH racing. Four rise options – 10, 20, 30 and 40mm, to allow you to choose the right bar for your body size, your riding style and your bike set-up.

Centre Profile:

The 31.8mm central section extends much further than most other handlebars. Widening the span of this oversize section vastly increases the strength and stiffness of the Fatbar Carbon.

Ultra-Durable:

Impact strength is hugely important in a DH race handlebar. This is why the Fatbar Carbon is designed to significantly surpass the EN BMX drop test standard.

Set-Up Markings

A central set-up grid and width markings allow accurate fine tuning, to personalise the fit of your Fatbar Carbon.