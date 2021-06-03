An iconic cycling brand enters mountain biking. These are the details on Rapha's trail riding kit.

The trailwear gear of the year, is here.

Rapha has finally revealed its keenly anticipated mountain bike range. Revered in the road and gravel riding markets, Rapha’s expansion into mountain biking is sure to disrupt.

The new Rapha mountain bike range includes jerseys, jackets, shorts, socks, bib liners, helmets and even eyewear. It is being marketed under the Trailwear brand name and features some of the best technical fabrics available.

Rapha’s designers have opted for a subtle selection of colourways and patterns. The jacket, jersey and t-shirts represent subdued designs, unlike some Rapha’s characteristically bold road cycling gear.

The technical t-shirt prices at £55 and has been created to serve as a highly breathable and comfortable top for summer riding.

Tough trail gear

Riders who want something a little longer to hide those minimalist elbow pads can opt for the three-quarter sleeve trail jersey.

Experienced mountain bike apparel designers know that longer sleeves can snag in tight singletrack terrain and the trial jersey has been constructed with a woven fabric that should be scuff resistant. It prices at £75.

It wouldn’t be a Rapha collection without some foul weather gear and the Trailwear jacket is £130. It is windproof and water repelling (not waterproof), which should keep drizzle at bay.

Comfortable bottoms with plenty of storage

Rapha’s trail shorts feature two hip pockets for snacks, complemented by two zipped pockets for more secure storage. There are dual adjusters for fastening and recommend retail is £110.

Enduro and trail riders might not be the most frequent of bib liner wearers, but Rapha’s road experience delivers a bib with two pockets and mesh panels.

This bib could be handy for increasing rider comfort on those long weekend rides in summer and costs £100.

All the extra bits you would expect

With Rapha, there are always accessories and the Trailwear range is not different. The company has partnered with Smith to produce its £175 Forefront 2 helmet. With both Koroyd and MIPS energy dissipating technology

The most affordable item in Rapha’s mountain bike range is its £17 socks. The hip pack is £60 and can accommodate a hydration bottle on each side, with a 3-litre zipped storage capacity in the main compartment

If you desire Rapha trail eyewear, the full frame team glasses price at £120.

As with all Rapha garments, you can send tour Trailwear back for repair, if required. Rapha has restored more than 34 000 garments 2004 – because it’s mountain biking, and you’ll inevitably have an ‘off’.

If you are a skilled amateur garment technician, Rapha will ship a repair kit with your new Trailwear, to assist in affecting home repairs.