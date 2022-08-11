Ragley’s new range takes you to hardcore hardtail heaven at down to earth prices

Ever popular and critically acclaimed, the Ragely range brings high performance without the sky high price tags.

Ragley is no stranger to winning MBR’s best hardtail bike tests thanks to a well honed knowledge of what makes a great hardcore hardtail. And its latest range consolidates that insight into an album of greatest hits.

Choosing evolution over revolution, the new range doesn’t make any radical changes, but should appeal to anyone looking for a no-frills ride.

Kicking off with the Ragley Marley 2.0, £1,399.99 gets you a 6061 alloy frame with 27.5in wheels and a 130mm travel fork. It’s the all-round trail ripper where agility is the ultimate goal. Component highlights include Maxxis Minion DHF/DHR II 3C MaxxTerra tyres with proper EXO+ reinforced casings. There’s a Shimano 10-speed Deore drivetrain and excellent M4100 brakes. WTB supplies the ST i30 rims and RockShox the Recon Silver RL fork.

Move up one step and there’s the Marley 1.0 at £1,599.99. Same frame, but upgrades include a Marzocchi Bomber Z2 fork, Deore 11-speed drivetrain and Deore M6100 brakes. There’s also a Brand-X Ascend dropper post for uninterrupted shredding. The Marley comes in four frame sizes, from S-XL, with reach measurements going from 415mm to 475mm.

Looking for a similar vibe to the Marley but want bigger wheels? Then the Big Al is for you. There are two models and three frame sizes (M-XL), starting at £1,399.99 for the Big Al 2.0. Spec is basically the same as the Marley 2.0, except for a 140mm travel fork and a downgraded SunRace cassette.

One up from the Big Al 2.0 is the Big Al 1.0. This is £1,599.99 and sees the same spec upgrades as the Marley 1.0, with a better fork, drivetrain, brakes and dropper post.

Like it slacker with more travel up front? You’ll want the Mmmbop. With a 63.75º head angle and 150mm fork paired with a steeper (than the Marley) seat tube and 27.5in wheels, the Mmmbop is pure new-school cool. Two models and four sizes on offer (S-XL). For £1,599.99 the Mmmbop 2.0 boasts a Marzocchi Z2 for with 150mm travel, Deore drivetrain and brakes and that Brand-X dropper post. Same Maxxis tyres as the Marley and Big Al.

Step up to the Mmmbop 1.0 at £1,999.99 and you’ll benefit from a RockShox Yari RC fork, Nukeproof Neutron wheels 12-speed Shimano Deore drivetrain with SLX shifter and rear mech.

An all-time classic, the Ragley Blue Pig has a heart of steel, using 4130 triple-butted cro-mo tubing matched to a 150mm travel fork and 27.5in wheels. The standover is low, the head angle is slack and the aggression has been amped up to 11. Prices start at £2,199.99 for the Blue Pig with its RockShox Yari fork, Maxxis tyres, Nukeproof Neutron wheels, Shimano Deore/SLX drivetrain and Brand-X dropper post.

For £2,499.99 there’s also the Blue Pig Race with a RockShox Lyrik Select fork, Nukeproof Horizon wheels and Shimano SLX/XT drivetrain.

The Big Wig is the 29in sibling to the Blue Pig. It gets the same steel frame tubing but a slightly steeper head angle to work with a shorter travel fork. There are three frame sizes (M-XL) and two specs. At £2,199.99 the Big Wig is basically a 29in version of the Blue Pig with a RockShox Revelation RC 140mm fork.

For £300 more, the Big Wig Race gets that Lyrik Select fork with 150mm travel and SLX/XT drivetrain.

Out on its own is the Piglet. A steel frame mated to 27.5in wheels, a 130mm travel RockShox Revelation fork and Shimano Deore/SLX 12-speed drivetrain. It gets the same geo and sizing as the Marley, but a different ride feel thanks to that cro-mo frame. Price is £2,199.99.

Finally there’s the Trig, a gravel/adventure/do-it-all rough stuffer with a 4130 triple-butted cro-mo frame and the option to run 700c or 27.5in wheels with a variety of tyre widths. Plenty of load-lugging potential further broadens the horizons of the £1,749.99 Trig, and the components include a carbon fork, WTB ST i25 rims (27.5in) shod with WTB Sendero 47c tyres and a Shimano GRX RX600 drivetrain and brakes.