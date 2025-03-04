Race Face’s new Turbine flat pedal comes in seven colours and boasts the “most concave platform on the market”

3mm of concavity and lack of bearing bump means the Turbine pedals keep your feet locked in position

Race Face has launched its most concave flat pedal yet – the Turbine. It has 3mm of concavity and is designed for riders who want better grip but without having to switch to a clipless setup. The pedals will be priced at $180.00 USD/€199, and are positioned as a premium alternative to the gravity-focused Atlas pedals.

Race Face Turbine pedals need to know:

The Turbines come with 3mm deep concavity

Asymmetric pedal platform designed for a better interface with shoe sole

€199/$180 USD price point

115 x 110mm platform

No bearing bump

7 colours to choose from

419g per pedal

Race Face Turbine pedals

Plenty of brands are getting in on this concave pedal trend now, but 3mm is still on the more extreme edge of concavity for mountain bike pedals. Race Face achieves this ‘concavity’ by thinning out the centre of the pedal and then keeping it thicker on all the edges. Essentially, Race Face says this makes for “concavity in all directions.” But what’s the benefit of having such a concave flat pedal? Why not just go for a clipless setup?

Race Face says the benefit of a more concave flat pedal is that it can offer more grip. Rather than just using different pin heights to achieve this, the shape of the pedal can cradle your foot when you’re riding, giving you a more secure feel but with the benefits of a flat pedal like being able to remove your foot quickly or reposition when you need to.

More than just concave?

It’s difficult to carry on and on about a pedal, sure, but Race Face says the Turbine is “much more than concave.” It uses an asymmetric pedal platform. This means the shape of the pedal is wider at the front, which works with the design of shoe soles, where the widest part is near the ball of the foot. Race Face says this shape also means the pedal offers better ground clearance.

The other big feature of the Turbine is the lack of bearing bump, which usually features on the inside of the pedal. For the Turbine, Race Face has somewhat simplified the internal structure – although it remains fully rebuildable. The bushing inboard and ball bearing outboard means that there is a bigger platform for your feet on the pedal and allows riders to place their feet somewhat closer to the cranks.

A narrower Q-Factor can lead to better pedalling ergonomics, but whether or not you need that may depend on the type of riding you’re doing, and of course, your bike fit.

Race Face Turbine pedal stats

Race Face is positioning the Turbine as a premium alternative to their Atlas pedals. The Atlas is more of a gravity focused pedal, with durability and extra ground clearance in mind. The Turbine, however, prioritises grip, with its 3mm concavity and is for riders who want their feet to stay in place but without the constriction of a clipless setup.

The Turbine pedals are constructed from 6061 aluminium, and weigh a claimed 419g per pair. They come in seven colour options, including; Silver, Kashmoney, Orange, Blue, Red, Purple and Black. The platform dimensions are 115mm in length and 110mm in width, and come with 11 height-adjustable pins on each side. The Turbine pedals are also backed by Race Face’s Lifetime Warranty which is inclusive of crashes.

The pedals will be priced at $180.00 USD / €199.

