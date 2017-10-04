Arrivals: this week’s new stuff in for review

Bringing you the latest from Carrera, Ion and plenty to keep you clean

For those of you who can’t wait until the reviews come out in the magazine or go up online, here’s another in our new series of pre-emptive peeks into recent test product arrivals.

Here’s last week’s Arrivals for those who missed it.

Carrera Vulcan

Price: £370.00

From: Halfords

We kick off Arrivals this week with another bike. But rather than showcasing the latest Gucci high-end carbon bling build, we’d like to show you something from the other end. We all started somewhere and so we are going to be testing some beginner bikes, all going for less than four hundred quid. Carrera manage to squeeze proper hydraulic Clarks brakes onto the aluminium framed Vulcan for decent stopping power. As well as an almost complete 8-speed Shimano Altus groupset for reliable shifting and pedalling.

Cycliq Fly12

Price: £275.00

From: Cycliq

Light and HD camera rolled into one unit. The Fly12 is a really neat bit of kit that should appeal to mountain bikers (and especially ones that commute by bike). While the 400 lumen output won’t win any awards for night riding it’s the Fly12’s camera that incorporates all the whizz-bang tech. Not only can it record 1080p at 45FPS like a standard action camera it also includes an incident detection mode. Just like a blackbox recorder, if the Fly12 is tilted by 60º for more than 5 seconds it will automatically record and save the footage in case of an accident. Perfect for analysing exactly what went wrong on that jump. WIFI capability means transferring data is simple. The Fly12 features GoPro and Garmin attachment options to fit in with your chosen mounting style.

ION Raid Amp shoe

Price: £89.95

From: Ion

We recently tested and rated Ion’s Rascal clipless pedal shoe. The good news is the Raid Amp flat pedal specific shoe looks to follow in its footsteps. It uses the same excellent SUP Traction sole unit for decent grip on and off the bike. There’s also an asymmetric design to protect your ankle from smashing into the cranks. Chunky toe box should protect the little piggies and it all looks to be a pretty weather proof package.

Karcher OC3 washer

Price: £149.99

From: Madison

The dinky little OC3 could be just the thing for keeping in the car or van. No one likes a dirty bike and as we all know, cleaning it as soon as possible will help prolong its life and make transporting it a bit cleaner. The super portable unit runs off an internal battery that can power the unit for several washes before needing a charge. A four litre reservoir should be enough to clean a couple of bikes and can be refilled pretty easily. The 5 bar of pressure will blast the muck off without being too powerful and damaging delicate bearings (it can also be used on pets!).

Topeak Joe Blow Twin Turbo pump

Price: £179.99

From: Extra

This thing is a monster! Twin chambers not only pump air when pushing down but also when pulling up for super rapid inflation of even the biggest volume tyres. As well as a super heavy aluminium construction, the Twin Turbo also has an extra long hose and the all metal SmartHead DX1 air chuck.

Mountain Bike Northumberland Maps

Price: £9.99

From: Northern Heritage

If you have ever thought of heading to one of England’s last proper wilderness area for a spot of riding, these handy waterproof maps could give you some decent routes to try. The Cheviot Hills loops gives options for epic multi-day rides, as well as twelve shorter day loops to really explore the area. Devised by local expert Ted Liddle, this could be the location for your next adventure. The Sandstone Way map covers the entire 120 miles of the off-road based route, following the sandstone ridge from the coast and along the length of the county.

Flaer Revive cleaner and Guard protector

Price: £10.00 (750ml)

From: Flaer

Flyer are the company that make the automatic chain oiler that could be a godsend over the coming months. The also produce a range of lubes and cleaning potions to keep your bike in tip-top condition. The Revive is a high performance cleaner effective on mud, oil, grease and insects. Guard, as it’s name suggests, is a protectant designed to be used after cleaning to prevent corrosion and limit dirt build-up.

Primal Wear clothing

Price: Lightweight Sky hoodie £65.00, Passport jersey £55.00, Haven jersey £55.00, Onyx Escade short £75.00

From: Primal

A whole host of new kit arrived from Primal this week. Kicking off with the Lightweight Sky hoodie, it’s not too thick (hence the name) so ideal to wear riding during the coming autumn months. A zipped chest pocket will store your phone and cash. Primal’s Passport jersey feels more like a heavy weight t-shirt. The technical AireMelange fabric has a soft, cotton-like feel but wicks away sweat. Silicon grippers and a discrete zipped pocket add to its appeal. The Haven has a more traditional jersey feel but still made from the same fabric. it shares the same cut and styling as the Passport. The Onyx Escade shorts come with a decent padded liner that can be popped out easily. Two zipped hip pockets and two cargo pockets at the rear help carry the essentials.

Until next week…