Pro bikes from the Red Bull Hardline 2022

The world's gnarliest downhill race is gnarlier than ever, if the damage we've spotted on the bikes is anything to go by.

Crashes, dents, dings, cases, hard landings – Red Bull Hardline isn’t labelled the world’s hardest downhill race for nothing, and the rider’s bikes bear the brunt of the action. After a whole load of crashes that have knocked several riders out of the running, the attrition rate on bikes and parts is comparable. We’ve seen chips, cracks, and even whole bikes having to be swapped for spares.

Check out a selection of the bikes from the Red Bull Hardline 2022, including multiple Hardline Winner Bernard Kerr’s Pivot and the prototype Nukeproof being ridden by Chris Cumming.

Bernard Kerr’s Pivot Phoenix

If you’ve been following the action from the Red Bull Hardline 2022, you’ll be looking at this picture thinking ‘Bernard Kerr’s bike is looking remarkably intact after that crash.’ And if you haven’t then it’s worth knowing that Kerr’s front wheel disintegrated on landing after one of the huge new jumps in the Waterfall Edge section. His mechanic has clearly been pulling out all the stops to get the bike operational for the finals.

A custom Mudhugger mudguard for Kerr, though it looks like the rain might just stay clear for the weekend

Kerr races with the number one race plate; can he make 2022 his fourth Hardline victory, and the third year running in the top spot?

Josh Lowe’s custom YT Tues

Josh Lowe might not be competing in the Red Bull Hardline finals due to a crash, but his bike has certainly be causing a buzz. That rusted look ‘ain’t no clever paint work or wrap, it’s actual, genuine rust. Once the bike was fully finished and sealed, a sprinkling of oxidising metal was added which is what gives it that industrial look, without compromising the structural integrity.

A closer look at that oxidised textured finish.

Chris Cummings’ Nukeproof prototype bike

Hardline first-timer Cummings and his teammates Ronan Dunne and Adam Brayton are all on prototype Nukeproof downhill bikes, and eagle-eyed race fans will have spotted them in action over the last few rounds of the DH World Cup.

As well as a beautifully eye-catching emerald green colour and celtic knotwork decals, the top tube has a sketch of what we’re told is Cummings dog Charlie.

A fair few riders are on the Continental Kryptotal tyres, launched earlier in 2022, and judging by the slickness of the track in the woods towards the top, the more grip the better.

Brook Macdonald’s Mondraker Summum

Brook Macdonald’s Mondraker Summum has a good number of chunks out of that lovely World Champs paint job, thanks to the Welsh rocks and undergrowth.

The Summum is also sporting the idler pulley that the MS Mondraker team have been testing over the 2022 World Cup season.

Scan along the top tube and you can spot some of the damage riding the Red Bull Hardline can inflict on a bike, with some fairly hefty chips and chunks marring the bright paintwork.

Joe Smith’s Vitus Dominer

The industrial decay look is clearly in for bikes in 2022, because Joe Smith’s Vitus Dominer also boasts that ‘slightly rusted’ look, echoed on the RockShox Boxxer forks as well as the frame and rear triangle.

A Hardline veteran, Smith knows better than anyone that huge jumps require a whole load of chunky, reliable support, and for Smith it’s provided by a RockShox shock with SAR coil.

The decals on the top tube can be an interesting insight into what motivates and encourages the rider, and for Joe Smith, it’s all about family.

Thibault Laly’s Santa Cruz V10

Black, yellow and fast, Thibault Laly of Pinkbike Racing is on his Santa Cruz V10 and means business.