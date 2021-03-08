The Magura Boltron fork is now on Porsche's latest Cross e-bike.



Porsche has added an e-bike to enable customers of the German performance car brand, a more integrated transport experience.

As with most automotive companies who wish to produce a mountain bike, this Porsche e-bike is a rebranded version of an existing product. In this case, it is a joint venture with Rotwild.

The carbon-fibre frame is configured to fit 27.5” wheels in a size small, with the medium and large versions built as 29ers. Its e-bike bits are provided by Shimano, with an EP8 mid-drive motor and matching lithium-ion battery pack.

Magura’s Boltron up front

Unlike most e-bikes, which are built for trail or enduro riding, this Porsche has much shorter-travel suspension. It is perhaps best suited to compressing a lot of mileage into a punishing schedule, between all those other activities that occupy the time of a Porsche owner.

The Shimano EP8 draws power from a 504Wh battery pack and the Japanese brand’s 1×12 XT drivetrain links the bottom bracket and rear axle.

The most interesting component feature on this Porsche e-bike is most certainly its fork. Supplied by German component brand, Magura, the Boltron is an inverted design with 100mm of travel. The bike’s rear kinematics are damped by a Fox DPS Performance shock

With all e-bikes, the additional mass and rolling speed require bigger brakes and Magura obliges with its MT specification trail stoppers, featuring 4-pot callipers and 203mm rotors up front, with 180mm at the rear.

More cross than trail

Rolling the Porsche Cross along are Crankbrothers Iodine 2 wheels, with their characteristic twin-paired spokes. Tyres are from Continental, with the Cross Kings measuring 2.3” in width.

The dropper seatpost specification is quite bizarre, with a 170mm Crankbrothers Highline, on an e-bike that only has 100mm front wheel suspension travel. It also has comparatively narrow 740mm handlebars.

If the idea of an e-bike with 100mm of low-friction front suspension travel and fast rolling Continental tyres tickle your fancy, the Porsche Cross retails for €7990.