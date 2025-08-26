Pivot’s new Shuttle AM gets the latest Bosch CX and CX-R motor treatment, but it’ll still set you back a fair chunk

The new all-mountain e-bike from Pivot gets a power boost and three build options for 2025

Pivot has updated its ‘all-mountain’ e-bike, the Shuttle AM. New for 2025 is the choice of Bosch Performance Line CX Gen 5 or CX-R motors, a Bosch Kiox 400C display unit, and a pretty hefty price of €13,999 for the Team XX Eagle model – although this is actually less than the previous generation. We last rode the Shuttle AM in 2023 when it was previously updated, and while the price had just as much of a shock factor back then, it was hard to deny the design and handling of the bike.

So how does the new Shuttle AM compare? Let’s take a look…

Pivot Shuttle AM need to know:

Choose between Bosch’s CX Gen 5 or CX-R motors

Comes with 800Wh battery and option to run a 250Wh range extender

Claimed weight of 21.5kg for lightest build (Shuttle AM Team)

Prices range from €8,599 to €13,999

160/150 travel

Available in 4 sizes (S-XL)

Comes with 29in setup as standard but is MX compatible

Pivot Shuttle AM 2025

The Shuttle AM is Pivot’s all-mountain e-bike, and sits between the Shuttle LT and Shuttle SL, although still only just tips the scale at a claimed 21.5kg for the top spec build. So it’s not ridiculously heavy, and still gets full-fat power and an 800Wh battery. Madness.

So what’s new compared to the previous Shuttle AM generation? First up is the newer Bosch systems; yes, the previous Shuttle AM got the respective Race and Performance Line CX options, too, but the newer versions come with more top-end power (750W) and eMTB+ mode which gives riders that bit of extra kick when they need it (up to 100Nm of torque).

It still uses Pivot’s DW-linkage suspension design, but now with the added choice of running Fox’s Live Valve Neo air shock upgrade on Team builds – although it will cost you an extra €1,300…

With 150mm rear and 160mm front travel, it’s firmly in the trail/all-mountain category, and seems to remain firmly committed to this. In a time when other brands are shrinking their offerings, Pivot doesn’t seem to be too peturbed by falling demand, and instead has simplified its builds within the three Shuttle offerings.

Builds and spec

The new Shuttle AM comes in Ride, Team and Pro build specs. The Ride Eagle 70/90 build comes with RockShox Super Deluxe Select shock, Lyrik Select+ fork and a mix of SRAM Eagle 70 and 90 drivetrains. SRAM’s DB8 Stealth 4-pot brakes are also included, with a price point of €8,599.

The next level up is the Pro X0 Eagle Transmission, which costs €11,999. It comes with a RockShox Zeb Ultimate fork and a Super Deluxe Ultimate shock, and SRAM Maven Silver brakes.

The top-specced Shuttle AM is the €13,999 Team XX Eagle Transmission. Alongside SRAM’s top groupset, you get a Fox Factory Float X shock and Factory 36 fork, and SRAM Maven Ultimate brakes. This is the only build you can spec the Fox Live Valve Neo Air Shock on, too, for an extra €1,300.

All builds are available to order from Pivot dealers now.

pivotcycles.com/int