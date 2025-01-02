An ode to the trail crews, the dig teams and the volunteers that keep us riding all year round

Rebecca gets emotional about mud, as a thank you to those who put in the hours to keep our trails running in winter

Storms, fallen trees and floods. That’s been the reality for many of us over the past month or so. And with that, comes the inevitable damage to our beloved trails up and down the UK. Add in the usual winter pressures of extra wear and tear on the trails, and dig teams and volunteers have got their work cut out for them in getting things back up and running.

And so we thought it was high time to show them some appreciation. Hundreds (if not thousands) of volunteers as part of local groups, Trail Associations and more take time out of their days to keep the trails drained, cleaned and repaired when need be. And without them, well, we’d not really have many places to ride, and we’d all have to spend a lot more time on the turbo trainer than getting muddy and enjoying the outdoors this time of year.

Prophets of mud, gods of spades

In fact, I’d go as far as to say those that build, maintain and repair our trails do a bit more of a service to us than we might actually appreciate. For me, and I imagine many others in the UK, the severe lack of sunshine does not do wonders for my general mood. The lack of vitamin D and temperatures above 5 degrees celsius mean it can take a lot more mental persuasion for me to get out of the door and onto the bike.

But, when I do it, and I’m about two minutes into pedalling, I remember why. And the occasional ‘wheee’ sound appears when I hit the first warmup lap at the local. But without this, without the enjoyment of mud splattering on my glasses, the smugness of having heavy legs and a lighter head when I’ve done even an hour on the trails, I’d be a much more glum person from about October to April.

So perhaps it’s not just me that needs to thank the trail builders, it’s my colleagues and my family who should be grateful, too. For without the enjoyment of riding on maintained trails, the Rebecca they know and tolerate would be one spilled coffee away from a mental breakdown.

A symphony of squealing brakes and slop

So thank you, trail builders. Thank you to those who come out in spades (sorry), to keep the trail centres open, to make sure everything is draining properly and that the general wear and tear of winter riding isn’t making a complete mess of the local area.

To those who have the skills and knowledge necessary to design runs out of nothing. To turn a wooded hillside into a fantasia of fun for us on two wheels. To build and develop features out of scrap pallets and berms that make us go ‘wooo’. I, and many many others, salute you for making winter riding possible, and for keeping us all away from the indoor trainer.

And in 2025, I’m going to try and give back a bit more to the trail than I currently take. Pick up some litter, head to some dig days, and help to maintain the trails that have provided me and others with an escape from the eternal glumness of winter.