Nukeproof Giga, Mega and Reactor carbon 2024 refresh – don’t mess with success

Nukeproof has rebooted its trail and enduro bikes for the new model year. With the Giga, Mega and Reactor full suspension platforms now a proven formula, the brand has given them a fresh lick of paint and a spec sheet update.

Over the past year, Nukeproof’s Giga, Mega, and Reactor have proven themselves on the race course, and as the bikes of choice for countless mountain bikers across the globe – it’s a brand with a strong and loyal following. These bikes, along with the Megawatt electric bike and hardcore hardtail Scout have impressed us too.

In our group tests the 170mm travel Giga 290 Carbon Factory scored a perfect 10, with the aluminium Reactor Pro 290 Alloy trail bike bagging an impressive 9/10.

We also took the time to make a deep dive video exploring the real-world differences between Nukeproof’s Mega and Giga enduro bikes after a head to head at BikePark Wales.

So, Nukeproof figured, why mess with a good thing?

For the 2024 model year, the main changes on Nukeproof’s core line of carbon full suspension mountain bikes are spec changes and some stunning new coats of paint. Mid and top-tier specs feature the new SRAM AXS Transmission for the latest in shifting as these bikes are all equipped with SRAM’s UDH hanger standard.

Historically Nukeproof’s flagship enduro model, the Mega is best seller in the brand’s full suspension range. It has proven itself as the Nukeproof-SRAM Factory Racing team’s bike of choice, and it’s the weapon Dan Booker is using in his hunt for the overall Enduro World Series title.

Nukeproof’s Reactor is its Goldilocks trail bike: not too big, not too small – it’s just right, certainly for UK trail riding. A firm favourite among Nukeproof riders, the Reactor climbs with ease and descends with confidence defying its “short travel” status in the Nukeproof line up. In its full 29er guise it makes it a great option for long days in the saddle.

New Specs – Nukeproof Mega Carbon and Giga Carbon

While the frames remain the same, the new top spec iterations of the Mega Carbon and Giga Carbon get one important upgrade: the new SRAM Eagle AXS Transmission.

RS models are outfitted with the full SRAM XO Eagle AXS Transmission, while the Factory models are a blend of the SRAM XO/GX Eagle AXS Transmissions.

Elite models are outfitted with the full SRAM GX Eagle AXS Transmission system. As always, these new builds are paired with the latest custom-tuned suspension packages from RockShox and Fox.

The Giga Carbon Comp is specced with the Microshift Advent-X 10-speed drivetrain, a durable and high-performing option that’s been tested and used at the highest level by Nukeproof’s pro enduro athletes.

As before, the Giga and Mega are available in full 29in format (290 models) or 29in/27.5in mullet set up (297 models). Sizing and geometry remains unchanged. UK availability from August 1st.

Giga Carbon 290/297 RS : £6499.99

Giga Carbon 290/297 Factory : £5999.99

Giga 290/297 Elite: £4999.99

Giga 290/297 Comp: £3599.99

Giga 290/297 Carbon frame: £2599.99

Mega 290/297 RS: £6399.99

Mega 290/297 Factory: £5899.99

Mega 290/297 Elite: £4899.99

Mega 290/297 Carbon frame: £2499.99

Mega 290/297 Aluminium frame: £1799.99

New Specs – Nukeproof Reactor Carbon

The Reactor carbon is built from the ground up to be the ultimate aggressive trail bike. It’s a full 29er format for most models, with no mullet option and one short travel ST option. There’s also one 275 (27.5in wheel front and rear) Pro spec model.

As well as having a strong focus on 29ers, the Reactor range is heavy with carbon models for 2024 too. The UD carbon monocoque frame comes with 3d-contoured frame protection and is factory fitted with a clear paint protection kit to keep the bike looking fresh.

The range-topping RS model gets SRAM’s latest XX Eagle AXS Transmission, with the Factory and Elite models running 12 speed Shimano XT and SLX respectively. The standard 290 bikes (excluding the ST model) run a 150mm fork on all specs, paired with the 130mm rear travel.

UK availability from August 1st.