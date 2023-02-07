Liv’s new Lurra is an adventurous trail-slaying hardtail

The new women's specific Liv Lurra hardtail mountain bike comes with modern geometry and adventure-ready features

Hardtails are incredibly versatile bikes, able to tackle singletrack trails and bikepacking adventures, and that’s exactly what the new Liv Lurra is all about. This women’s specific hardtail mountain bike features trail-ready geometry with a 66 degree head angle, and plenty of features that make it perfect for charging hard and having fun.

Need to know:

27.5 wheels in XS and S, 29er in S, M and L

Dedicated frame geometry for smaller sizes to suit smaller wheels

Four sizes: XS, S, M and L

130mm front suspension

Dropper seatpost as standard

“The Lurra was designed for riders who prefer the hard charging speed and simplicity of a hardtail but want some of the plush features a dual-suspension mountain bike offers,” said Ludi Scholz, Liv Global Off-road Category Manager.

“Riders interested in performance are going to find this bike to be versatile, fun and playful on the trail thanks to its progressive geometry, and its specifications offering tremendous value for the price.”

Like all Liv bikes, the Lurra has been designed specifically for women using only women’s body dimension data and rider feedback. It has a distinct women’s specific geometry, and elements such as women’s specific saddle and size-specific components where appropriate.

Liv Lurra frame and geometry

The Lurra is based on an ALUXX SL-Grade aluminium frame with trail-focussed geometry including a 66 degree head angle and 438mm chainstays which offers stable handling on descents, and a steeper 76/76.5 degree seat angle for greater efficiency when climbing.

The Lurra is available in sizes XS right up to L, though not all sizes may be available in all territories. For example, the UK typically doesn’t bring all Liv models in the size L.

Liv has opted to offer the XS and S size bikes with 27.5inch wheels, and the S, M and L with 29er wheels. Liv states that the XS and S have geometry specifically designed around that smaller wheel size, which hasn’t been common with bike design.

And interestingly, it seems like the S will be available with either 27.5 inch wheels or 29er wheels.

Hinting at it’s adventurous aims, the Lurra also has plenty of mounts on the frames, allowing riders to fit two water bottles in the frame, and also fit a small frame bag on the underside of the top tube for holding essential tools and snacks.

Cables are routed internally for a cleaner look, and to provide additional protection from the elements.

Where the Lurra sits in the Liv bike line

There’s one other hardtail in the Liv range, which is the Tempt. It has 100mm of front travel so the Lurra is more suited to technical terrain. And while the Lurra and the full-suspension Embolden both have 130mm front travel, the Lurra offers greater pedalling efficiency over the Embolden, while the 120mm rear travel on the Embolden offers additional compliance, traction and stability.

The Lurra is also constructed from an higher grade of aluminium than the Tempt and Embolden, the lighter ALUXX SL-Grade.

Suspension and spec

The Lurra comes with plush 130mm front suspension, which in combination with the frame geometry should make it a lively, fun hardtail for trails and singletrack.

All models come fitted with a Giant Contact Switch dropper seat post with size-specific travel (100mm – 150mm) and women’s specific Liv saddle.

Giant AM wheels are fitted with either Maxxis Ardent Race tyres on the 27.5 models, or a combination of Maxxis Minnion and Aggressor for the 29er models. Frame clearance means that the 27.5 inch wheel models can fit up to 2.6 inch tyres, and the 29er models can take 2.5 inch tyres. The wheels come set up tubeless.

The range topper Liv Lurra 1 comes with SRAM SX Eagle crankset, while the lower priced Lurra 2 has a Shimano Deore crankset. Both have size-specific cranks. Nearly all models feature 170mm crankarms, though the XS size in the Lurra 1 has shorter 165mm crankarms.

Liv Lurra range

There are two models in the Liv Lurra range, available from February 2023.

Liv Lurra 1

Price: $1850 / £1599 / AU$2299

$1850 / £1599 / AU$2299 Frame: ALUXX SL-Grade Aluminum, 12×148 thru-axle

ALUXX SL-Grade Aluminum, 12×148 thru-axle Colour: Starry Night

Starry Night Fork: Giant Crest 34 SL RCL, 130mm, 15×110

Giant Crest 34 SL RCL, 130mm, 15×110 Drivetrain: SRAM NX Eagle derailleur, SRAM SX Eagle, 11×50 cassette, SRAM SX Eagle PowerSpline, 30t crankset

SRAM NX Eagle derailleur, SRAM SX Eagle, 11×50 cassette, SRAM SX Eagle PowerSpline, 30t crankset Brakes: Shimano BR-MT420 [F], Shimano BR-MT410 [R] hydraulic

Shimano BR-MT420 [F], Shimano BR-MT410 [R] hydraulic Wheelset: Giant AM 27.5/29, tubeless ready, sleeve-joint rim, 30mm inner width with Maxxis Ardent Race 27.5×2.6, EXO, TR (27.5) or [F] Maxxis Minion DHF 29×2.5 WT, EXO, TR, tubeless, [R] Maxxis Aggressor 29×2.5 WT, EXO, TR (29)

Giant AM 27.5/29, tubeless ready, sleeve-joint rim, 30mm inner width with Maxxis Ardent Race 27.5×2.6, EXO, TR (27.5) or [F] Maxxis Minion DHF 29×2.5 WT, EXO, TR, tubeless, [R] Maxxis Aggressor 29×2.5 WT, EXO, TR (29) Seatpost: Giant Contact Switch dropper, remote – 100mm travel / 30.9 x 345mm, or 125mm travel / 30.9 x 395mm on M & L

Liv Lurra 2