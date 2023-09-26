New Blue Trail for Laggan Wolftrax bridges a trail gap

Work has begun in August on the build of a new, blue grade mountain bike route at Laggan Wolftrax, opening this long-established destination up to a wider mountain biking audience.

The new route is designed to appeal to and encourage less experienced and younger riders to engage with the sport and will be a welcome addition to what is currently on offer.

The project, with significant grant funding from sportscotland – is being led by The Laggan Forest Trust, which is based at Laggan Wolftrax. Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS), CNPA, HIE and the Trust have all contributed financial and in-kind support for the development.

Colin Morgan for The Laggan Forest Trust said;

“This has been a long time in the planning and we would like to thank FLS, sportscotland and all our other supporters who have helped us to bring these ambitions to fruition. It is great to see the new trail finally taking shape.

“A blue trail is what has been missing at Laggan and it will clearly bridge that gap between a fairly short easy-going green route and the more technically challenging red and black routes. The new trail has been designed to transform and modernise Laggan Wolftrax as a trail centre, by providing a trail that will help users to progress their skills to the next level.

“Following the great success of the UCI world Cycling Championships that have put Scotland on the global cycling map, this couldn’t come at a better time.

“It will encourage more local riders to come here more often and will no doubt help to bring more riders to the area from further afield – and that can only be a great thing for the long-term future of the Laggan Forest Trust.”

The need for a blue trail at Laggan Wolftrax had been identified for some time and thanks to a partnership agreement with FLS, the Trust managed to secure the £220k funding needed to take the build forward.

The new trail, being built by CRC , is expected to take around 2 months to complete and is expected to be opened in time for the October holidays.

FLS’ North Region Area Visitor Services Manager, Paul Hibberd, said;

“We work closely with The Laggan Forest Trust and we are delighted that the trust has been able to secure the significant funding package needed to bring this new facility to Laggan.

“As part of our contribution we’ve committed to carrying out the regular safety checks needed and also to maintaining the route, alongside our other trails after it comes into operation.

“As well as being a great addition to the offer at Laggan, the new trail will – we hope – encourage more people to choose to ride here rather than in other, less formalised and more sensitive forests in Strathspey.”