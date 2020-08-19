Mondraker’s new Podium hardtail claims to be the lightest frame in the world

New carbon hardtail frame snatches the title from Specialized's S-Works Epic.

The XC weight wars are intensifying, with Mondraker becoming the latest brand to step off the scales and claim the title of lightest production mountain bike frame currently on sale. Its new Podium claims to weigh a paltry 775g in size medium, that’s 15g lighter than the Specialized S-Works Epic HT. We’ve also seen new versions of the Canyon Exceed CFR and Orbea Alma released recently.

Need to know

High-modulus carbon frame weighs a claimed 775g

Forward Geometry sizing with XL frame getting a 510mm reach

Long reach allied to short stems for agile handling

Geometry revisions include slacker head angle, steeper seat angle and shorter chainstays

Designed to run a 100mm travel suspension fork and 29in wheels

Mondraker’s World Cup-ready hardtail gets some subtle tweaks for 2021. Aside from a new lay-up using high-modulus carbon fibre, the frame gets new geometry and sizing to reflect a more progressive attitude to fit and handling than many of its competitors. The head angle is now 68.5º, the effective seat angle is a claimed 74.5º and the chainstays are 430mm.

There are four frame sizes from Small to XL and the reach measurements go from 39omm to 510mm. All four Podium models get the new super-light frame, with prices starting at £3,799 for the Podium Carbon.

At £4,799 there’s the Podium Carbon R with Fox 32 Step-Cast fork and Shimano SLX/XT parts.

For £5,899 you can have the Podium Carbon RR and that gets a RockShox SID Ultimate and SRAM GX/X01 drivetrain.

Top of the tree is the Podium Carbon RR SL at £7,899. For that you get SRAM’s XX1 AXS wireless drivetrain.