Merida EX Enduro 2023

Everything you need to know about the 2023 edition of the incredibly popular Merida EX enduro, a three-day enduro which takes place on Exmoor in the South West of the UK.

The Merida EX Enduro is a must-ride event, officially (according to MBR). Three days of incredible tracks, incredible scenery and incredible atmosphere, with a night-enduro stage, evening entertainment, downright delicious food, and strictly limited numbers which ensures you get the best experience possible.

When is the Merida EX Enduro?

The Merida EX Enduro presented by Shimano takes place from the 15th to the 17th September 2023, on the amazing trails of Exmoor in the South West of England.

Over the course of the three days, riders will enjoy six to eight timed gravity stages, 35-45km of rider per day, the Exposure Lights Friday night enduro stages, uplifts at the start, feed stations, marshals and e-bike charging facilities – yes, there’s an e-bike category. And that’s just the riding.

The fun continues beyond the riding, with a vintage tea stop for some must-have scones and jam, locally sourced food for all meals, a free bar on-site, yoga classes, comfy camping and evening entertainment.

Get entry to the Merida EX Enduro

Entries for the EX Enduro go on sale on Sunday 5th March 2023 at 9am GMT, but only riders who have pre-registered will be sent the private entry link ahead of the 5th March. So make sure you pre-register via the EX Enduro website.

Since there are only 80 places, and since they have always sold out to pre-registered riders before they even hit the general public site, if you want to ride this event the organisers strongly recommend you pre-register.

The organisers have said that should there be any entries left available 48 hours after that 5th of March release, they will be released to the general public at 9am on the 7th March. However, given that the tickets sold out in three minutes flat in 2022, we really wouldn’t bank on this being an option.

Why only 80 entries?

Given the popularity of the event, you’d be right in thinking that if the organisers wanted to sell more tickets, they certainly could. But the limited numbers are an intentional feature for a number of reasons.

Firstly, it ensures a quality experience for all participants. You’ll be part of a crew you’ll get to know over three days, ride with mates, make friends, plus no waits or queues for food, drinks or assistance.

Secondly, it’ll limit the impact riders have on the environment, both in terms of ensuring trail quality is maintained (no braking bumps here!) and in terms of the general impact of hosting a race in such a beautiful place.