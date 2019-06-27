MBR Trail of the Year voting Terms and Conditions

1. Promoter of the MBR Trail of the Year (“TOTY”): TI Media Limited (“TI MEDIA”), which has its registered offices located at the 161 Marsh Wall London E14 9AP and is a company registered in England and Wales under company number 53626.

2. Method of voting

♦ Online: You can go to the website at www.mbr.co.uk/news/trail-of-the-year-377618 and follow the instructions to complete the relevant online nomination form.

3. Voting opens on: 28 August 2019

4. Voting closes on 28 October 2019

5. Winners announced: in MBR December (on sale 13 November 2019).

6. Eligibility:

♦ One vote per person

♦ You may vote for yourself.

♦ Proof of eligibility must be provided upon request.

♦ Votes submitted online using methods generated by a script, macro or the use of automated devices will be void.

♦ Votes that are incomplete, illegible or indecipherable will not be valid and will be deemed void.

♦ Use of a false name or address will result in disqualification.

7. Prizes:

♦ There are two winners. One for a commercial trail and one for a volunteer built trail – the categorisation of each will be determined by MBR editorial staff.

♦ Both winners will receive a winners plaque.

♦ The winning volunteer built trail will win a trail builders prize fund of £2k supplied by SRAM.

♦ All voters will enter a prize draw to win an MBR subscription and t-shirt.

♦ The Prizes are as stated and are not transferable to another individual.

♦ Prizes are subject to availability. TI MEDIA accept no responsibility whatsoever for elements of the Prizes being withdrawn. In the event of a Prize being unavailable, the TI MEDIA reserves the right to offer an alternative prize of equal or greater value.

8. General

♦ By submitting a vote you agree to be bound by these terms and conditions.

♦ Your vote is not dependent on any purchase.

♦ No responsibility can be accepted for votes lost due to computer error.

♦ TI MEDIA reserve the right to hold void, suspend, cancel or amend the vote at any time.

♦ TI MEDIA reserve the right to change these terms and conditions at any time.

♦ TI MEDIA also reserve the right to cancel individual votes without liability to affected participants where such nominations do not, in the opinion of TI MEDIA, enter into the spirit of the competition or if the security or proper administration of the competition or the validity of a nvote is adversely affected.

♦ In the event of cancellation, termination or suspension, TI MEDIA may, at their discretion, select a winner from eligible, non-suspect or unaffected votes, received prior to the event requiring such cancellation, termination or suspension.

♦ Insofar as is permitted by law, TI MEDIA, their agents or distributors will not in any circumstances be responsible or liable to compensate the winner(s) or accept any liability for any loss, damage, personal injury or death occurring as a result of taking up the prize except where it is caused by the negligence of TI MEDIA, their agents or distributors or that of their employees. Your statutory rights are not affected.

♦ In the event of a discrepancy between these terms and conditions and the details in the promotional material, the details in these terms and conditions shall prevail.

♦ These terms and conditions shall be governed by the laws of England and Wales and any dispute shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts.