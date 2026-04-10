MBR rides the new Avinox powered Pivot Shuttle AMPD!

Thanks to its Avinox M2S motor, the Shuttle AMPD is Pivot's most powerful e-bike yet. In our latest video we put it to the test on the iconic trails of Finale Ligure, one of Europe's best mountain biking spots.

This content was produced in association with Pivot Cycles

The Avinox M2S drive unit fitted to the Pivot Shuttle AMPD boasts 1,300W and 130Nm of torque, and is powered by an 800Wh battery in the down tube. It gets a Dave Weagle-tuned DW-Link suspension design giving 150mm travel at the rear paired with a 160mm fork with 38mm stanchions.

The full carbon frame is available in five sizes, from XS to XL, and even the XL gets the full 800Wh battery, where nylon mounts allow the down tube to flex around the solid battery for an improved ride feel and unique carbon lay-ups ensure the larger frames are not too flexy and the smaller ones too stiff. A flip-chip can be used to adjust the bottom-bracket height and correct the geometry if converting to a 29in rear wheel (possible on all but the XS frame).

There are three build levels, with the top two coming with Avinox’s 12a fast charger that can give you up to 75% of juice in 90 minutes. The Team XX comes with Fox Factory suspension (38 and custom-tuned Float X) and is the lightest build at a claimed 21.5kg in size large. Next is the Pro XO with RockShox Ultimate-level Zeb and Super Deluxe shock. At the entry-level there’s the Ride GX with Performance-level Fox suspension, but it still gets SRAM AXS wireless shifting with Avinox’s Smoothshift that lets you shift while coasting. Prices are: Team – £13,499 / $14,499 Pro – £11,999 / $11,999 Ride – £9,999 / $9,499