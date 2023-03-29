Kids Ride Shotgun release a proper off-road balance bike for little riders

Designed to be the next step in your kid's off-road riding journey, the Dirt Hero is a balance bike designed for proper off-road adventures with little riders

If you’ve got a budding rider who’s ready for their first balance bike, and you’re looking for something that’s actually suitable for off-road use, finding something that’s actually appropriate has just become a whole lot easier. Kids Ride Shotgun, the brand famous for its innovative child seats, has just released a brand new balance bike designed to grow with your child.

The brand describe the new Dirt Hero as scaled down enduro machine designed for toddlers.

“We’ve noticed a growing number of balance bike families hitting the trails, but we know it can be hard for parents to find a runner bike that’s up to the task,” explains Kids Ride Shotgun co-founder Dan Necklen. “That’s why we set out to create a bike that would open up riding off-road for balance bike kids, enabling them to experience the stoke of mountain biking from an earlier age.”

The recommended age range is two to five year olds, and the needs of young riders has been thoroughly considered, as well as a whole load of features that would be at home on a grown-ups bike.

This includes progressive geometry, sealed headset, thru axles and removable footpad. It comes with either 12″ or 14″ wheels, and an option for Magura MT4 brakes.

Replaceable drop-outs mean that the bike can be adapted to suit a growing child, extending the reach and allowing the bike to take 14″ wheel size. It can even be set up with a mixed wheelsize – 14″ at the front, 12″ at the back.

“We chose Magura for the Dirt Hero because of the power, reliability, and most importantly, class-leading lever reach adjustment,” explains Stu Munro, product manager. “The MT4, paired with the HC1 lever, is perfect for little hands. Also, the 12” – 14” convertibility helps kids avoid the big leap from 12” to 16” pedal bike, creating a smoother transition, and giving them more time on a bike they’re comfortable with so that they love riding.”

Kids Ride Shotgun says that the bike weighs in at 4kg for the 12″ version, which comes without brakes. The 14″ wheel set and Magura MT4 brakes are available as optional extras. It also comes with three customisable top-tube skins so kids can decide their favourite look.

The Dirt Hero balance bike retails for £290 is available in-store through select Kids Ride Shotgun distributors, and online via the Kids Ride Shotgun website.