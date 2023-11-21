I’ve awarded the Vitus Nucleus a perfect 10 rating four times, now it’s half price at £400

The Vitus Nucleus gets a slicker fork, more gears and a discount to make Chain Reaction Cycles weep... yours for just £400

The Vitus Nucleus has won our Hardtail of the Year award four times. That makes it one of the most winningest hardtails we’ve ever tested, which is really bloomin’ significant in a market as fast moving as this. Simply put, to make a great hardtail is tricky. But to go on making it great, even when the competition is so strong, is astonishing.

This is the up-specced Vitus Nucleus 29 VRS, a bike that was sadly priced out of our big hardtail mega-test last summer. I think it would have walked away with that test if we’d allowed it in. Now though, it’s discounted and on offer. And what a deal it is – we’re living in a world where retailers are desperate to sell their wares, but there’s not much to top this one. At £400 The Vitus Nucleus VRS is the bike new riders should be looking at. More on this in a minute.

Vitus Nucleus 29 and 27.5in VRS

Why the Nucleus 29 VRS is so good comes down to the bike’s upgrades over the entry-level VR bike we tested last summer. That bike didn’t win our Hardtail of the Year award last time, in fact there were sad faces on the test crew when we realised the fork wasn’t smooth enough to tame the descents, and the eight-speed drivetrain not rangy enough for the ups.

The VRS version solves this at a stroke. You now get a 120mm Suntour XCR 32 fork rather than the shorter 100mm, and that extra 20mm of travel should give the bike just that little bit more damping it needed to smooth out rough descents. The extra travel will slacken off that head angle too, making it steer more easily going downhill.

Where the Nucleus 29 VR really needed help though, was on the climbs. The improved VRS here brings with it a Shimano Deore 10speed drivetrain, that’s important because it introduces a closer spread of gears and riders should never be left to fall between on that’s too hard, and one that spins out too easily.

The VRS brings across the best of the bike we tested though, specifically its 6061-T6 aluminium frame that proved lightest in our big hardtail shootout. With a quality frame the Nucleus 29 VRS becomes a worthy bike to maintain and upgrade over time, as parts start to wear out of need improvement.

That said, the parts list for £400 is stellar, with Maxxis Ardent tyres, WTB wheels, Clarks M2 hydraulic disc brakes, and a Nukeproof Neutron V2 Riser bar.