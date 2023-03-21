Introducing the new, lightweight, mid-powered Liv Intrigue X Advanced E+ Elite

Ready for hard-riding, technical trail tackling, all-mountain exploring - the new Liv Intrigue X Advanced E+ Elite is a mid-powered, MX, carbon-framed electric mountain bike designed for women

Designed to be light yet powerful, the new Intrigue X Advanced E+ Elite is Liv’s newest women’s specific electric mountain bike. Offering an impressive 400% support level in the highest setting and a 400Wh slimline battery, it’s a mid-powered 150/140mm carbon-framed bike with mixed wheel size setup.

Need to know:

SyncDrive motor with 85Nm torque

400Wh slimline battery integrated into downtube

Mixed wheel size: 29er front, 27.5 rear

150mm front travel, 140mm rear travel

Contact SLR Trail integrated handlebar

Smart Assist mode adapts motor support to terrain, rider input

Available in sizes XS – L (depending on territory)

Frame and geometry

The Liv Intrigue X Advanced E+ Elite is based around an Advanced-Grade carbon composite frame, with internal cable routing and a battery compartment in the downtube. Featuring a geometry flip-chip, the headtube angle varies between 65.7/65.8 degrees in the low setting and 66.5 degrees in the high setting. Seat tube angle varies between 77.2/76 degrees (low) and 78/76.7 degrees (high).

A short chainstay length of 447mm is uniform across all sizes, with wheelbase ranging from 1174 mm in XS to 1229 mm in L. All sizes of the Intrigue X Advanced E+ Elite are fitted with mixed wheel sizes, including the XS.

Motor and battery

The new Intrigue X Advanced E+ Elite is powered by a Yamaha SyncDrive which comes in at a reported 2.7kg. This offers up to 85Nm support which provides up to 400% support when pedalling, and can work up to 150rpm which is designed to ensure no loss of power when riding at a high cadence.

The bike also features a brand new battery – the EnergyPak 400 InTube Battery, designed in collaboration with Panasonic. This features 22700 individual cells which offer high density, high discharge support which, Liv says, ensures a high power output relative to its small weight and size. It also has a new battery management system which is designed to prevent overheating and help with temperature regulation, which can impact performance and lifespan.

Motor controls and support modes

The new Ride Control Ergo 3 is a compact, sleek and very unobtrusive control unit which can be fitted on the handlebars either on the left or right side – or one on each, if the rider prefers. It features three buttons which can be programmed using the Ride Control App, but otherwise allow the user to toggle up and down modes, and access the walk assist mode.

Integrated into the top tube is the Ride Control Go unit, which is subtle in design. This is a display unit that also holds the power button for the bike, and can operate as a minimalist control panel when used in conjunction with the Ride Control Ergo 3 control unit, indicating which mode the rider is in, or battery levels.

The Ride Control App itself is a pre-existing app that has seen updates, which allows users to customise the various support modes the system offers, by, for example, changing the support ratios, acceleration timing and torque settings. It will also record metrics such as time, distance, speed, calories, elevation and cadence, and will run a simple diagnostic check on the drive system components.

There are five modes, including the new Smart Assist Mode and Walk Assist mode, all of which can be customised, and Launch Control – how quickly the torque comes on – has 7 levels.

Finally for those who get the dreaded range anxiety, the Ride Control App provides real-time battery level and range information.

Smart Assist Mode

One significant mode of interest is Ride Assist. This is an adaptive mode that takes input from six sensors across the bike to adapt the power or pedal support the system provides to suit the terrain. So for example if the ride contains short climbs, technical sections, short descents – in short, is variable – or if you prefer to just switch it on and forget, then it does all the work for you. Liv also says that because of its adaptive power supply, it can also improve efficiency and therefore ensure you get the best possible mileage for your ride.

Contact SLR Trail Integrated Handlebar

The Liv Intrigue X Advanced E+ Elite, and its Giant equivalent the Trance X Advanced E+ Elite, both feature Giant’s new Contact SLR Trail Integrated Handlebar.

Constructed from a proprietary carbon fibre layup, it has a slimmer profile towards the centre of the bars which, Liv says, provides shock and vibration absorption, reducing arm pump and fatigue.

Unlike many integrated bars, it does offer a degree of adjustability for fit and preference. The stem length is adjustable to 40 mm, 45 mm and 50 mm, and it can be positioned either to 0 degrees, or plus or minus 3 degrees, which in turn provides a backsweep of either 7, 8 or 9 degrees.

Intrigue X Advanced E+ Elite models and prices

Intrigue X Advanced E+ Elite 1

Price: $10,000 / £8999

$10,000 / £8999 Drive unit and battery: SyncDrive Pro2 85Nm, powered by Yamaha, EnergyPak Smart Compact 400, EnergyPak Plus range extender compatible

SyncDrive Pro2 85Nm, powered by Yamaha, EnergyPak Smart Compact 400, EnergyPak Plus range extender compatible Frame: Advanced-grade composite frame, rear triangle, upper rocker

Advanced-grade composite frame, rear triangle, upper rocker Fork: Fox 36 Performance Elite Live Valve, 44mm offset, Grip2 damper

Fox 36 Performance Elite Live Valve, 44mm offset, Grip2 damper Shock: Fox Float X Live Valve, Trunnion mount, electronic suspension, e-bike integrated

Fox Float X Live Valve, Trunnion mount, electronic suspension, e-bike integrated Groupset: SRAM GX Eagle AXS with Praxis Performance Carbon e-crank arms (XS:160, S/M:165, L:170) SRAM X-SYNC Eagle 36T chainring

SRAM GX Eagle AXS with Praxis Performance Carbon e-crank arms (XS:160, S/M:165, L:170) SRAM X-SYNC Eagle 36T chainring Brakes: SRAM Code R, hydraulic disc, 220mm[F] /200mm[R]

SRAM Code R, hydraulic disc, 220mm[F] /200mm[R] Wheels and tyres: TRX 2 MTB Alloy Hub Thru-axle with Maxxis Minion DHF 29X2.50″ Foldable, TLR, EXO [F] and Maxxis Dissector 27.5×2.4″ Foldable, TLR, EXO [R]

Intrigue X Advanced E+ Elite 2

Price: $7,200 / £6499

$7,200 / £6499 Drive unit and battery: SyncDrive Pro2 85Nm, powered by Yamaha, EnergyPak Smart Compact 400, EnergyPak Plus range extender compatible

SyncDrive Pro2 85Nm, powered by Yamaha, EnergyPak Smart Compact 400, EnergyPak Plus range extender compatible Frame: Advanced-grade composite frame, rear triangle, upper rocker

Advanced-grade composite frame, rear triangle, upper rocker Fork: Fox 36 Float Performance, 150mm travel, 44mm offset, Grip Damper, e-optimized

Fox 36 Float Performance, 150mm travel, 44mm offset, Grip Damper, e-optimized Shock: Fox Float DPS Performance, EVOL Large Volume sleeve, 3-position Lever, Trunnion mount, custom tuned

Fox Float DPS Performance, EVOL Large Volume sleeve, 3-position Lever, Trunnion mount, custom tuned Groupset: Shimano Deore SLX

Shimano Deore SLX Brakes: Shimano SLX BR-M7120, 4-piston, hydraulic disc, 203mm

Shimano SLX BR-M7120, 4-piston, hydraulic disc, 203mm Wheels and tyres: Giant AM 29″ with Maxxis Minion DHF 29X2.50″ Foldable, TLR, EXO [F] Maxxis Dissector 27.5×2.4″ Foldable, TLR, EXO [R]

Intrigue X Advanced E+ Elite 3