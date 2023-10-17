The all-new Intense DJ: a classic aluminium dirt jump bike with 26in wheels

Intense is taking pre-orders on its new dirt jump bike and to celebrate its 30th birthday there's a special Anniversary Edition red, white and blue version that references the brand's roots and home in the USA.

The all-new Intense DJ features a lightweight and strong aluminium frame that the brand says offers precise handling, giving riders an agile and responsive ride. Whether it’s sessions at the trails, laps on the pump track, head-to-head dual slalom racing or even dropping–in for some big air on a slopestyle course, this bike is designed to rip.

The new DJ is available as a fully built bike, in two colours. There is no ‘frame only’ option.

Frame

The frame is the heart and soul of any bike and with the DJ Intense has kept it simple with a classic double diamond design, with a subtle Intense look and feel. Featuring a forged chainstay wishbone for extra strength and rear wheel clearance, 135mm rear hub spacing, a threaded bottom bracket shell and tapered head tube.

Designed around 26in wheels, the custom-butted 6061-T6 aluminium frame features modern dirt jump geometry – 68.5° head angle, 72° seat tube angle and short 385- 395mm (15.2in-15.6in) chainstays. The DJ is available in three frame sizes (S, M, L), so riders can find their perfect fit – size-down if they want more of a BMX/responsive feel, or size up if they want more of a MTB/stable ride.

Micro adjust dropouts

BMX-style horizontal forged dropouts, with a built-in integrated chain tension system, allow for easy rear wheel adjustment that eliminates any unwanted movement. With a proprietary derailleur hanger (available early December ’23), a few component changes and additions, the DJ can be used with gears.

Premium components

The stock Marzocchi Bomber fork is designed specifically for dirt jump bikes and features 100mm of travel and a solid 20mm thru-axle. Add to that components such as e.thirteen’s Helix Base crankset, Maxxis DTH tires, Alex FR30 rims, Cane Creek 40 Series headset and TRP Slate T4 hydraulic disc brakes, and you’ve got a dialled build. Intense has also seen sense to thrown in an extra loop of brake hose for bar spins and tail whips…

Two colour options

The DJ comes in two colourways. To celebrate its 30th birthday, Intense has a special Anniversary Edition red, white and blue version that references its roots and home in the USA (this version includes Intense branded pedals). The second colourway is a classic silver for those wanting a simpler, more understated look.

Price

£1999/€2199. Available for pre-order now on the Intense website.

uk.intensecycles.com