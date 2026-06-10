I downloaded Bosch’s Performance Upgrade 2.0 and raced an Italian e-MTB enduro event blind!

Bosch has just announced the Performance Upgrade 2.0 for the CX and CXR Gen 5 motors. It's a free download for anyone with a Bosch-powered e-bike, so we updated our bike and headed to Bike Festival Riva, on the beautiful Lake Garda, to try out the new features and race the Bosch eMTB Challenge.

The Bosch eMTB Challenge is an e-bike enduro with six stages (seven for pros) that incorporates blind racing – that means routes I’d never ridden before – on uphill and downhill sections, making it an all-round test of mountain bike skills and fitness.

I ended up riding 53km with 1,800m of climbing and descending, although I did get lost several times! As I tick off the stages, I run through the new features in the Bosch firmware update, including the increase in torque to 120Nm, the boost in support to 600%, and the adjustable overrun in all modes. There’s also a drivetrain pretensioner that senses when you’re about to pedal and takes up any slack in the chain for an instant response.

Bosch has also introduced Traction Control. To enable this you need to customise Turbo mode in the Flow app and move the Dynamic slider control to left, selecting -2. Finally, Bosch has also introduced Garmin connectivity, so you can see e-bike data, such as battery status, on your Garmin head unit.

And coming in December is a 12A fast charger that will give you around 50% charge on an 800Wh battery in an hour. This will be a huge benefit to riders looking to extend their day in the saddle.