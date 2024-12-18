GT Bicycles to pause new bike development, with staff layoffs imminent

Iconic US-brand GT, for so long a huge force in mountain biking, will be mothballed by parent company Pon Holdings going into 2025.

GT Bicycles, one of the biggest names in mountain biking throughout the 90s and 00s, will be put on pause in 2025 by parent company Pon Holdings, with no new product releases and a ‘strategic reorientation’ that will likely result in a reduced workforce. GT’s managing director, Jason Schiers (founder of ENVE composites), told Bicycle Retailer and Industry News that there will be layoffs before the end of the year, but that GT will still trade in 2025 selling off existing stock.

In 2022 GT was split from Cycling Sports Group and positioned in the premium section of Pon Holidings cycling portfolio, alongside Santa Cruz and Cervelo. 2024 was supposed to be the start of an ambitious relaunch for the brand, leveraging its roots in MTB and BMX to tap into its rich heritage of racing success and technical innovation. But this now looks unlikely, as the downturn in the bike industry continues to bite.

In a statement, GT said: “To ensure a sustainable and successful future, we are implementing a strategic reorientation to align with evolving customer preferences.”

GT will continue to sell off its current inventory, but with demand weak and prices at rock bottom, it’s difficult to see how this will do much to improve GT’s position. Meanwhile, the relentless pace of development, particularly in the e-bike sector, could leave GT behind. On the other hand, stepping off the treadmill, and waiting for the market to settle, could mean GT can return in a couple of years as a fresh prospect. We hope it will be the latter.

One of GT’s sponsored ambassadors, Phil Kmetz of the Skills With Phil YouTube channel, posted a short video explaining the situation after being informed in a meeting with other sponsored athletes.

“We were just informed that GT is going to be no more,” he said. “[Pon] is not shutting it down, they’re going to sell off the inventory. And then once that inventory is done, they’re going to pause the brand. It’s a bummer.”

Over the last 30 years, GT has sponsored some of the biggest names in mountain biking, including Steve Peat, Rob Warner, Nico Vouilloz, the Athertons, Hans Rey, and many more.