FSA Bike Festival: New e-bikes & kit from Pole, Brembo, Bosch, Crussis w/Avinox, ABUS, Crankbrothers and more!

We head to the FSA Bike Festival in Riva del Garda, Italy, in search of the latest mountain bike tech, including hot new e-bikes, fresh components, the latest firmware updates and innovative protection.

First stop, Brembo to check out the new GR-Pro hydraulic disc brakes. These new brakes feature a three-way adjustable lever, for reach, power and bite-point control. Surprisingly, they don’t get Brembo’s USP, the Monoblock calliper. We also discovered that when you buy the brakes they don’t come pre-assembled, so you’ll need to bleed them yourself.

Crussis is a bike brand from of the Czechia that’s rapidly gaining attention. Its two entry-level e-MTBs get an alloy frame that’s almost indistinguishable visually from carbon fibre and feature the new Avinox M2S motor with either a 600Wh or 800Wh battery. Prices start at €4,500 for the e-Full 11.11 with the 600Wh battery, but if you want the 12A Avinox fast charging as standard, you’ll need the e-Full 11.11 (800Wh) that costs €4,790.

POC has a new Cularis Pure helmet that comes with two visors. One gives you regular ventilation while a second visor, supplied with the helmet, covers the vents on top of the helmet to keep rain and wind out. Neat.

The new Abus Targon is a modular full-face helmet with a removable chin-bar. The Speed Latch System is fast and easy to use, so it’s super simple to swap between full-face and open-face depending on the riding condition. Other cool features include adjustable cheek pads and a visor with an integrated GoPro/light mount.

Pole is back with a new e-bike that is fully adaptable from 152mm travel to 200mm. And because the machined alloy frame is Category 5 rated, you can fit a dual crown fork like a RockShox Boxxer or Fox 40 with no issues. It uses the Maxon Air-S motor, which delivers 90Nm torque and 620W peak power, where a 250Wh range extender boosts battery capacity to 850Wh.

With the Bosch Performance Upgrade 2.0, torque has increased to 120Nm and you now get 600% support, but the peak power remains fixed at 750W. Other updates – that the legendary Hans Rey talked us through – include adjustable Extended Boost, Garmin connectivity, Trick Check and 12A fast charging, but you’ll have to wait until December for the fast charging.

Friction reduction is synonymous with suspension, but what about disc brakes? Well, Formula has Kashima coated its Cura 4 piston brake to reduce friction in the master cylinder, and prolong the life of the quad rings in the calliper. Taken together, the Kashima coated Formula Cura 4 brakes should have a lighter lever action and improved durability.

Transalpes is a Swiss e-bike brand focused on lightweight. It uses the Maxon Bikedrive Air-S motor combined with a 400Wh battery to produce e-bikes in the 16kg range. Travel options are 150 or 170mm and the bikes are only available in Switzerland.

The new Crankbrothers Stamp Evo pedals have a 20% longer platform to enhance stability. They come in two sizes, just like the regular Stamp flat pedals, but the addition of removable plastic skid plates on the outer edge of the pedals offer added protection and an additional degree of customisation as they are available in a variety of colours.