Ford screeches into the e-bike market with new Bronco and Mustang models

The automotive brand Ford has joined the growing list of car manufacturers chucking their hats in the e-bike ring.

Ford has joined the likes of McLaren, Mercedes, and Porsche, by launching a range of e-bikes. The two new models are the Bronco and Mustang, and aim to evoke the ‘spirit and performance’ of these household models. Weirdly, Ford didn’t choose to call them the Cortina and the Mondeo, but we can only hope these models are waiting in the wings.

Taking a closer look at the two bikes, the Bronco uses a powerful motor with 750W peak power and 85Nm of torque, but instead of choosing a mid-mounted drive unit like all the best electric mountain bikes, Ford has gone for a hub-mounted motor. That’s a big disadvantage for proper mountain biking because it shifts the weight distribution massively rearwards, making the back wheel really hard to get over obstacles, and add a large amount of unsprung weight, which negatively impacts suspension performance.

With a 28mph top speed, this is a class 3 e-bike in the US, but it does come with four-piston brakes to keep that top speed in check, and Pirelli Scorpion Enduro tyres to lay that power down on the track. Bucking the trend (if you’ll excuse the pun) for mullet wheels, the Bronco runs on 27.5in hoops front and rear, and to keep you distracted from the trail, there’s a huge integrated display on the handlebar, much like the one on the recently-announced McLaren e-bike.

Alongside the Bronco sits the Mustang e-bike – the question is, could you imagine Steve McQueen cruising along Hollywood Boulevard on one? Once again, there’s a hub-mounted 750W motor boasting 85Nm of torque. The Pirelli tyres are semi-slick to give it a road bias, but there’s still a whopping great display integrated into the handlebar.

Of course, Ford hasn’t set up manufacturing for these bikes itself. Like most car brands it has partnered with an e-bike manufacturer to create the Bronco and Mustang. In this case it’s N Plus, which the eagle-eyed among you may recognise as the same brand that supplies Mercedes with its AMG F1 e-bikes. Unlike the Mercedes bike, both Ford models are full-suspension, using what Ford calls the G.O.A.T. system, or Goes Over Any Type of Terrain. Maybe we’re missing something, but isn’t that G.O.A.T.T.?

The frame is made from 6061 aluminium, and inside the massive down tube is a 720Wh battery. Weight for the Bronco is claimed at an eye-watering 30.4kg, while the Mustang is even heavier at 30.8kg. One of the most eye-catching features of the Bronco is the moto-inspired saddle. No need to raise or lower it for pedalling efficiency or maximum clearance on descents, since it “helps riders confidently negotiate obstacles and land jumps”.

“We know the passion and thrill that gets unlocked when people get behind the wheel of a Bronco and Mustang,” said Tyler Hill, Ford global brand licensing manager. “These new eBikes will allow more people to experience the adventurous spirit of a Bronco and the exhilaration of a Mustang from the moment they grip the handlebars.” Fear not though, both bikes will comes with grips.

Both bikes will be available from ford-bikes.com with a retail price of $4,500 for the Bronco and $4,000 for the Mustang.