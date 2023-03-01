Focus Jam² and Sam² updated with fresh geometry, kinematics and more

Updated electric mountain bike goodness from Focus, with the Jam² 6 Series and the new carbon-framed 8 Series, plus the coil-shock Sam².

Not one, not two, but three. Focus has significantly updated its electric mountain bike range with three bikes designed to help riders find ‘their perfect match’; the aluminium-framed Jam² 6 series, the new carbon-framed Jam² 8 series, and the coil-shock equipped Sam² 6 Series.

Need to know

Updated kinematics

Jam² with carbon or aluminium frame, 150/160mm travel

Sam² integrated coil shock with size specific spring rate, 170/180mm travel

Now with Bosch Performance Line CX drive system

Streamlined linkage system for lighter system weight

Adjustable head angle

Integrated, removable tool bag

Universal derailleur hanger

Focus has gone for a new suspension syste – F.O.L.D (Focus Optimised Linkage Design) – with a focus (no pun intended) on trail-style riding for the Jam² and on technical descents and chunky terrain for the Sam². As a result, the suspension system has fewer physical elements which in turn results in a weight reduction for the bike.

Geometry-wise, both bikes feature easily adjustable head angles, achieved by turning the headset cups, independent of seat angle. Seat angle is size specific, and the seat tube has been shortened with a longer seat post insertion length to allow longer dropper posts to be fitted.

Focus has, on both bikes, designed in a short top tube, the idea being that riders can choose to size up if they prefer a longer bike, without compromising fit, plus a low standover.

And for those who like to travel light, there is an integrated but removable tool bag which sits in the space between the top and downtube, and attached to the downtube. It has enough room to fit a spare inner tube, tool, pump or whatever else you fancy, and the internal velcro strap helps prevent the contents rattling about.

All bikes are now powered by Bosch rather than Shimano, using the Bosch Performance Line CX motor. The battery can be charged in situ or removed via the minimal cut-out in the downtube. The battery compartment is located low in the downtube, which improves the bikes’ centre of gravity for greater stability.

Other handy features include additional seals on the frame bearings for added protection against the elements (and washing) for increased longevity, and custom frame protection for the downtube and chainstay plus an accessory kit with custom frame stickers for additional protection.

And, if you fancy it, it’s possible to add a kickstand to all of the bikes with the kickstand adapter. Or remove it if you prefer.

Finally, Focus has opted for an integrated cockpit, with cables running from the handlebar into the stem, through the headset, and into the frame for a clean look and added protection.

Range overview

Focus Jam² 6 series range

Focus Jam² 6.9

Price: £6,499

£6,499 Frame: 7005 hydroformed aluminium

7005 hydroformed aluminium Shock: FOX Float X Performance

FOX Float X Performance Fork: FOX 36 Float Factory 29, Grip 2

FOX 36 Float Factory 29, Grip 2 Drive unit: Bosch Performance CX Smart, 85 Nm, 250 W 9 Bosch Powertube, 750 Wh

Bosch Performance CX Smart, 85 Nm, 250 W 9 Bosch Powertube, 750 Wh Groupset: Shimano Deore XT & Shimano SLX

Shimano Deore XT & Shimano SLX Tyres: Schwalbe Magic Mary & Schwalbe Big Betty, 2.6 Super Trail Soft

Focus Jam² 6.8

Price: £5,699

£5,699 Frame: 7005 hydroformed aluminium

7005 hydroformed aluminium Shock: FOX Float DPS

FOX Float DPS Fork: FOX 36 Float Rhythm 29 E-Bike

FOX 36 Float Rhythm 29 E-Bike Drive unit: Bosch Performance CX Smart, 85 Nm, 250 W 9 Bosch Powertube, 750 Wh

Bosch Performance CX Smart, 85 Nm, 250 W 9 Bosch Powertube, 750 Wh Groupset: Shimano Deore XT & Shimano Deore

Shimano Deore XT & Shimano Deore Tyres: Minion DHRII, EXO+

Focus Jam² 6.7

Price: £4,899

£4,899 Frame: 7005 hydroformed aluminium

7005 hydroformed aluminium Shock: Rock Shox Deluxe Select

Rock Shox Deluxe Select Fork: DVO Diamond E3

DVO Diamond E3 Drive unit: Bosch Performance CX Gen4, 85 Nm, 250 W 9 Bosch Powertube, 625 Wh

Bosch Performance CX Gen4, 85 Nm, 250 W 9 Bosch Powertube, 625 Wh Groupset: Shimano Deore

Shimano Deore Tyres: Maxxis Minion DHF, EXO

Focus Jam² 8 series

Focus Jam² 8.0

Price: £7,799

£7,799 Frame: Carbon front triangle, aluminium rear triangle

Carbon front triangle, aluminium rear triangle Shock: FOX Float X Performance

FOX Float X Performance Fork: FOX 36 Float Factory 29, Grip 2

FOX 36 Float Factory 29, Grip 2 Drive unit: Bosch Performance CX-Race, 85 Nm, 250 W 9 Bosch Powertube, 750 Wh

Bosch Performance CX-Race, 85 Nm, 250 W 9 Bosch Powertube, 750 Wh Groupset: Shimano Deore XT & Shimano SLX

Shimano Deore XT & Shimano SLX Tyres: Schwalbe Magic Mary, 2.6 Super Trail Soft & Schwalbe Big Betty, 2.6 Super Trail Soft

Focus Jam² 8.9

Price: £6,999

£6,999 Frame: Carbon front triangle, aluminium rear triangle

Carbon front triangle, aluminium rear triangle Shock: FOX Float X Performance

FOX Float X Performance Fork: FOX 36 Float Factory 29, Grip 2

FOX 36 Float Factory 29, Grip 2 Drive unit: Bosch Performance CX Smart, 85 Nm, 250 W 9 Bosch Powertube, 750 Wh

Bosch Performance CX Smart, 85 Nm, 250 W 9 Bosch Powertube, 750 Wh Groupset: Shimano Deore XT

Shimano Deore XT Tyres: Schwalbe Magic Mary, 2.6 Super Trail Soft & Schwalbe Big Betty, 2.6 Super Trail Soft

Focus Jam² 8.8

Price: £6,199

£6,199 Frame: Carbon front triangle, aluminium rear triangle

Carbon front triangle, aluminium rear triangle Shock: FOX Float DPS

FOX Float DPS Fork: FOX 36 Float Rhythm 29 E-Bike, Grip

FOX 36 Float Rhythm 29 E-Bike, Grip Drive unit: Bosch Performance CX Smart, 85 Nm, 250 W 9 Bosch Powertube, 750 Wh

Bosch Performance CX Smart, 85 Nm, 250 W 9 Bosch Powertube, 750 Wh Groupset: Shimano Deore XT

Shimano Deore XT Tyres: Maxxis Minion DHR II, EXO+

Focus Jam² 8.7

Price: £5,299

£5,299 Frame: Carbon front triangle, aluminium rear triangle

Carbon front triangle, aluminium rear triangle Shock: Rock Shox Deluxe Select

Rock Shox Deluxe Select Fork: DVO Diamond E3

DVO Diamond E3 Drive unit: Bosch Performance CX Smart, 85 Nm, 250 W 9 Bosch Powertube, 625 Wh

Bosch Performance CX Smart, 85 Nm, 250 W 9 Bosch Powertube, 625 Wh Groupset: SRAM SX Eagle, SRAM NX Eagle & SRAM GUIDE T

SRAM SX Eagle, SRAM NX Eagle & SRAM GUIDE T Tyres: Maxxis Minion DHF, 2.6 Dual EXO TR

Focus Sam² 6 series

Focus Sam² 6.0

Price: £7,699

£7,699 Frame: 7005 hydroformed aluminium

7005 hydroformed aluminium Shock: FOX DHX Coil

FOX DHX Coil Fork: FOX 38 Factory Float 29, Grip 2

FOX 38 Factory Float 29, Grip 2 Drive unit: Bosch Performance CX-Race, 85 Nm, 250 W 9 Bosch Powertube, 750 Wh

Bosch Performance CX-Race, 85 Nm, 250 W 9 Bosch Powertube, 750 Wh Groupset: Shimano Deore XT

Shimano Deore XT Tyres: Schwalbe Magic Mary, 2.6 Super Trail Soft & Schwalbe Magic Mary, 2.6 Super Gravity Soft

Focus Sam² 6.9

Price: £6,999

£6,999 Frame: 7005 hydroformed aluminium

7005 hydroformed aluminium Shock: FOX DHX Coil

FOX DHX Coil Fork: FOX 38 Factory Float 29, Grip 2

FOX 38 Factory Float 29, Grip 2 Drive unit: Bosch Performance CX Smart, 85 Nm, 250 W 9 Bosch Powertube, 750 Wh

Bosch Performance CX Smart, 85 Nm, 250 W 9 Bosch Powertube, 750 Wh Groupset: Shimano Deore XT & Shimano Deore XT

Shimano Deore XT & Shimano Deore XT Tyres: Schwalbe Magic Mary, 2.6 Super Trail Soft & Schwalbe Magic Mary, 2.6 Super Gravity Soft

Focus Sam² 6.8

Price: £6,199

£6,199 Frame: 7005 hydroformed aluminium

7005 hydroformed aluminium Shock: Rock Shox Super Deluxe Coil Select

Rock Shox Super Deluxe Coil Select Fork: FOX 38 Rhythm Float 29, Grip

FOX 38 Rhythm Float 29, Grip Drive unit: Bosch Performance CX Smart, 85 Nm, 250 W 9 Bosch Powertube, 750 Wh

Bosch Performance CX Smart, 85 Nm, 250 W 9 Bosch Powertube, 750 Wh Groupset: Shimano Deore XT & Shimano Deore

Shimano Deore XT & Shimano Deore Tyres: Maxxis Minion DHR II, EXO+

Focus Sam² 6.7

Price: £4,899

£4,899 Frame: 7005 hydroformed aluminium

7005 hydroformed aluminium Shock: Rock Shox Deluxe Select

Rock Shox Deluxe Select Fork: SR Suntour Durolux 38, RC2 29

SR Suntour Durolux 38, RC2 29 Drive unit: Bosch Performance CX Smart, 85 Nm, 250 W 9 Bosch Powertube, 625 Wh

Bosch Performance CX Smart, 85 Nm, 250 W 9 Bosch Powertube, 625 Wh Groupset: SRAM SX Eagle & SRAM NX Eagle

SRAM SX Eagle & SRAM NX Eagle Tyres: Maxxis Minion DHF, EXO

