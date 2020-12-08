Industrial designers at Evil have redesigned the Offering frame with improved angles and thoughtful details.

Evil has updated its Offering with a revised frame design and better geometry.

The Seattle bike company, known for is boutique design logic and adherence to progressive geometry, has made the 140mm 29er even better for

Neat freaks will be thrilled that the Offering now features comprehensive internal courting, for its cables, whilst strategically placed impact absorbing rubber keeps chain slap subdued.

Slacker and longer geo

The most important details of Evil’s 2021 model year Offerings are their frame angles and reach measurements. In its lowest geometry adjust setting the new Offering has a 65.8° head angle, which is slacker than the 2019 bike’s 66.4°.

Balancing this new front end, which also runs a 42mm offset fork, is increased reach. Evil’s designers have added generously to the bike front triangle, with the size large Offering now 14mm longer than before, with 491mm of reach.

Riders who wish to run a 160mm front fork, instead of Evil’s factory builds, equipped with 150mm, will tip their bikes to a 65.3° head angle and trim reach to 486mm.

If you seek to engage even more radical geometry, Evil does offer its own custom angle sets, which add a further four positions to the Offering’s range of adjustment.

Big hub at the back

It is not only the bike’s front triangle geometry that has been progressed. To enable the strongest possible enduro wheel builds, and reduce lateral loads on the linkage bearings, Evil has increased the rear hub spacing.

The Offering now uses 157x12mm spacing for its rear axle, up from the standard 148x12mm configuration. This allows for larger tyre sizes at the back and proper mud clearance.

Evil is offering an array of build options with this latest update of its 140mm 29er. Rockshox fans can combine Lyrik forks with Super Deluxe Ultimate RC shocks, or if you prefer Fox, the latest 36s are paired with Float X2 shocks for those who want their Offering with a 160mm fork.

For those who believe that a 140mm 29er should have its full potential unleased, especially if the suspension is a Dave Weagle design, Evil also offers the latest Push Eleven Six option.

Frames start at £3249.99, with builds ranging from £5849.99 to £7799.99 for a premium AXS kitted Offering.