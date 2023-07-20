Endura Hummvee short – a classic design gets a rework

A refresh on a tough trail short that's proven itself over the years.

Endura has a new version of the Hummvee Short with updated styling, colours and fit. This is a big deal for Endura, because it practically invented the baggy trail short, with the Hummvee in from the start.

It’s just as durable as the previous iteration, the Scottish brand says, made from robust nylon and featuring double stitched in critical areas, like on the seat.

The Hummvee comes with an Endura Clickfast detachable padded liner, and you can get it in a ¾ length too if that’s your thing.

Here are Endura’s words on the history of this long-standing design…

“Endura were one of the pioneers in the baggy short market a way-back-when, taking the more laid-back look that mountain bikers were adopting in the late 1990s and tweaking board shorts into riding shorts. Following on from the Snapper and Voyager, the first Hummvees were developed with the help of a group of London bike messengers who helped deliver a bunch of features that have shaped the short and helped us build a global cycling apparel brand. Endura really is the company that was built on baggies.

“Since then, Hummvee shorts have been adopted for all sorts of riders, doing all sorts of things. Riding trails, riding to work, riding just for shits and giggles, riding to the pub. Hummvee is always the right choice.

“We might have given the Hummvees an update in terms of styling, colours and fit, but they keep all of the durability of earlier iterations, made from tough nylon and featuring double stitched in critical areas, making them nearly indestructible”

“Much copied but never bettered, Hummvee shorts are the last word in riding cargo baggies for the no-nonsense rider. Hummvee shorts The much-loved icon of the MTB scene gets even mightier in 2023, with updated styling, colours, fit and a new belt too. It’s still as durable as ever and with all the storage you could ever need in a set of shorts.”

Hummvee short, including liner: £69.99

Hummvee 3/4 short, including liner: £74.99

endurasport.com