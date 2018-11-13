Get ready to laugh as Eddie Masters gets Fat

Pivot LES Fat steps up its game with a new 27.5 x 3.8in tyres

Eddie Masters shows why size is the only thing that really matters. The LES Fat is back in a big way and just in time for winter.

Pivot LES Fat press release

Bigger Wheels for Bigger Adventures and Unrivaled Fat Bike Performance

The LES Fat is back in a big way with new 27.5” Fat bike wheel and tire spec along with a Manitou Mastodon suspension fork option making the it the highest performing fat bike in the world. Under the new Ice Blue paint job lies the most versatile fat bike frame ever developed with its low Q-Factor and massive tire clearance.

The difference between having the greatest adventure of your life and pushing your bike for miles on end can be just a tire size away. Pivot’s LES Fat innovative frame design enables the use of almost any imaginable tire and wheel combination currently on the market. Pivot’s Patented Swinger II dropouts move up as they move back to simultaneously account for the increase in tire diameter and ride height. By combining the rear dropouts adjustments with multiple lower headset cup options, the LES Fat works with everything from traditional 29”x2.4-2.8” trail tires on dirt to the highest volume 5” wide fat bike tires for the softest conditions making it a true four season fat bike.

Pivot’s 27.5” Fat build features Maxxis Minion 3.8” tires mounted on 80mm wide rims for the ultimate in soft surface performance. The shorter sidewall height of 27.5 Fat tires offers improved cornering feel, less weight and the benefits of improved roll-over and momentum carrying characteristics that come with larger diameter wheels. Pivot also offers the LES Fat with a 27.5+ wheel build option (or as a second wheelset) featuring 50mm wide rims and 3.0” wide Maxxis Chronical tires. This combination is perfect for the rider looking for a nimble and versatile four-season rig. The Manitou’s Mastodon fork option provides best in class fat bike suspension for riders who push the edge of fat bike performance and year-round use. The LES Fat frame is features internal dropper post routing as well.

Pricing, Specifications, and Availability: The LES Fat is available in one color option – Ice Blue with Steel Blue highlights. Complete bikes are offered with a Pro XT/XTR build, rigid or Manitou Mastodon fork options and 27.5+ X 3.0” or 27.5” X 3.8” Fat Bike tires with a retail price ranging from $3,999 to $4,250 USD. Framesets retail at $2,499 USD and come equipped with a rigid fork. The LES Fat is available now.