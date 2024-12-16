E-bike batteries must now be fitted with car-like ECUs to minimise fire risk, according to new guidance from the UK government, but will it actually change anything?

The new guidelines focus on the safe selling and manufacturing of e-bike batteries, but will they make enough of a difference?

The UK government has announced new statutory guidelines on lithium-ion battery safety for e-bikes for manufacturers and distributors. The new guidelines aim to set out requirements in safety to reduce the risk of thermal runaway, which is the leading cause for e-bike fires and the reason these battery fires can be so deadly.

According to the government, almost 200 e-bike and e-scooter fires were recorded in 2023, and of those, there were at least 10 fatalities. Now, it’s important to note that just because there has been an increase in fires and reporting on these fires, it does not mean that e-bikes are inherently dangerous. We’ve reported before how e-bikes are very safe but fire risk puts off potential riders. The likelihood of one bought from a respectable manufacturer and used in the right conditions self-combusting is extremely minimal.

What do the new guidelines say?

Essentially, they outline the need for a safety system on every lithium-ion battery manufactured for the intention of being used on an e-bike. Whether that’s from a brand selling an electric mountain bike or a conversion kit – the batteries all need to have what’s called a battery management system. The best electric mountain bikes and those from mainstream brands already use such systems, meaning these guidelines are really aimed at aftermarket battery sales.

This essentially acts like your car’s ECU (electronic control unit), and it oversees all the different battery cells to make sure they’re working as they should. As soon as it detects any anomalies in terms of voltage, discharge or temperature, it should shut the battery down and prevent it from being used.

If, however, you buy a questionable and/or cheap battery option, it may not come with a battery management system, which is why thermal runaway can occur. If one cell fails and generates a critical temperature, exothermic reactions occur and this means that the heat generates too quickly for the battery cell to dissipate.

This reaction creates gas within the battery cell, and causes the cell casing to rupture and release gases that are flammable and potentially toxic. They can cause a fire or explosion which can develop very quickly and is why lithium-ion battery fires are so difficult to extinguish.

Will they solve the problem of unsafe battery sales?

The new guidelines are aimed at “businesses who produce, import or distribute lithium-ion batteries for use with e-bikes, including converted e-bikes that are made available on the GB market.”

The penalties for not making sure that the batteries within an e-bike or aftermarket conversion kit include potential financial penalties and/or imprisonment. So, there is some degree of consequence for those selling dodgy batteries.

But, like with everything else, it comes down to enforcement. How the government will police this is not made clear, but we imagine it will rely heavily on consumers reporting websites or manufacturers for selling batteries and/or chargers that appear too good to be true.

The guidelines also state that batteries should be designed with a sufficiently damage resistant construction. This means it should be resistant to liquids, extreme temperatures and foreseeable impact and vibration.

Batteries should also be supplied with information so that consumers and retailers can access compatible chargers as well as safety instructions on how to charge the batteries.

Whether this will quell the influx of cheap battery knock-offs you often see on delivery rider garage-modified e-bikes, it’s unlikely. But, at least the government is taking a step in the direction of some degree of regulation in a market that is in desperate need of some.

The full guidelines are available to read here. gov.uk