The shape of things to come from Santa Cruz's wheel brand, as Reserve reveal new hoops.

Loyal followers of all things Santa Cruz will know that the company founded its Reserve wheels sub-brand back in 2014.

Validated by the antics of none other than Danny MacAskill, the Reserve wheel portfolio has grown to support all categories of bike produced by Santa Cruz: from downhill to enduro, and even downcountry.

It now includes a new 28 XC option, which is the first Reserve product to not feature Santa Cruz branding.

Ride trail-wide rubber with these Reserve rims

The Reserve 28 XC rim has an internal diameter of 28mmm as you’d deduce from its nomenclature.

It also features an asymmetric rim bed and has a lower profile than previous Santa Cruz XC category rims, improving vertical terrain compliance and overall strength.

Optimized for tyres with a casing width of 2.2- to 2.5”, these new Reserve rims are only available in the 29er wheel size.

DT Swiss builds

Although the 28 XC is broader than Reserve’s 25mm option, it also happens to be lighter, thanks to the redesigned profile. Claimed weight per rim is 385g.

These new 28 XC wheels are being offered in three factory builds, all with a 24h spoke configuration.

The lightest spins DT Swiss 180 hubs, for a total wheelset weight of 1367g. Mid-range see the 28 XC rims laced to DT 240 hubs, at a 1450g mass rating and the value offering rotates DT 350s, at 1150g.