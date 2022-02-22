Alloy frames with Shimano’s EP8 mid-drive motor. The Neuron:ON range is ideal for those e-bikers on a budget.

Fancy a value trail bike with Shimano EP8 tech? That will be Canyon’s latest Neuron:ON.

The German brand has added bold new colourways to the affordable aluminium-only e-bike, which configures with both wheel sizes, depending on size.

Both wheel sizes present

Product planners at Canyon spec the Neuron:ON with 27.5” wheels in sizes extra-small and small. Bikes from medium to extra-large, roll 29” wheels. The entire range shares a similar rear-suspension linkage, with 125mm of frame travel for the 27.5” bikes and 130mm for the 29ers.

Forks are sized 120- or 130mm, depending on which version you choose.

Continuing with the size-specification theme regarding builds, is battery size. The 27.5” bikes carry a 504Wh battery pack, while a larger 630Wh battery powers the 29ers.

Canyon has chosen the Shimano EP8 e-bike ecosystem for its latest Neuron:ON. That means a proven mid-drive motor and fourfold amplification of rider pedal input.

E-bikes for all

The 2022 Neuron:ON range is four versions strong. At £3749, riders can get behind the handlebars of the Neuron:ON 6. It features a RockShox Silver 35 fork and Deluxe rear shock, with Shimano Deore 1×10 drivetrain and brakes.

Increase your e-bike budget to £4199 and Canyon’s Neuron:ON 7 enters the fray. Suspension changes to Fox 34 Rhythm specification fork and DPS rear shock. The 7 also adds two gears, with a Shimano Deore 1×12 drivetrain.

Cayon’s Neuron:ON 8 prices at £4599. Suspension becomes Fox 34 Performance Elite up front, with drivetrain and brake specification improving from Deore to XT-grade.

A Neuron:ON with SRAM

The premium offering is Canyon’s Neuron:ON 9. It retails for £5349 and has a RockShox Pike Select+ fork and Deluxe Select R shock.

Drivetrain changes from Shimano to SRAM, with the latter’s GX 1×12. Rolling the 9 along are DT Swiss H 1900 wheels.

As one would expect from a German brand, this e-bike range features Schwalbe tyres, all 2.6” in width.