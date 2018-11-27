Another eMTB from Canyon, the Neuron:ON 29er

Canyon expands its Neuron 'family' with new eMTB version

The Canyon Neuron:ON is the second e-MTB from Canyon since the release of the Canyon :ON back in March earlier this year.

Canyon Neuron:ON need to know

Aluminium framed 130mm travel (front and rear) trail focused eMTB

Frame size specific wheel sizing – 27.5″ (XS and S), 29″ (M, L, XL).

All sizes use 2.6″ tyre widths.

Utilises Shimano’s STePS E8000 motor system with externally accessible battery.

Designed with a more linear suspension kinematic than the burlier Spectral:ON

Frame incorporates neat features such as a USB charging port on the top tube.

eMTB specific SD:ON saddle

Three Neuron:ON models to be released plus two female specific models.

Pricing starts at £2,999 for the Neuron:ON 5.0. The top of the range Neuron:ON 7.0 will retail at £3,899.

Hot on the tail of the new 2019 Neuron release, Canyon has also revealed its eMTB equivalent.

Unlike the Canyon Spectral:ON this new bike sticks to the same size wheels front and rear and has a more trail oriented feel and should have a wider ranging appeal.

With 130mm of travel front and rear and 29er wheels, the Neuron:ON takes a less raucous approach to riding but still shares many of the characteristics and components that made the Spectral:ON such a hit.

Canyon themselves put it, the Neuron:ON has been developed for touring and ‘expanding trail-riding horizons’.

Compared to the Spectral:ON, this new Neuron:ON has a suspension setup aimed at producing a more linear rate of progression.

This is a bike for the long-haul, not just for blasting down the trails where a more progressive spring rate is more beneficial.

The geometry is also a touch more cross-country focussed, giving it a more efficient riding position on long-haul adventures.

The entry level Neuron:ON 5.0: Shimano STePS E8000 motor and 504Wh battery, RockShox Recon RL fork/RockShox Deluxe R shock, Shimano XT 1×10 speed drivetrain. £2999.

Neuron:ON 6.0 gains an 11 speed Shimano XT drivetrain with 11-46t cassette, Fox 34 Rhythm suspension fork and Fox DPS Performance shock. £3,449.

Range topper Neuron:ON 7.0 swaps the Fox 34 Rhythm for a higher specced Performance version, Shimano XT M8000 brakes and Fox Transfer Performance dropper post. £3,899.

The two Neuron:ON female specific versions of the 5.0 and 6.0 models mimic the spec and price of the standard models but also add female specific contact points such as the SD:ON WMN saddle.