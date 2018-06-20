Pivot go big with the new Firebird 29

162 millimetres meet 29 inches

The Pivot Firebird 29 is one of the new breed of long travel 29er bikes that are aimed squarely at the enduro race market.

>>> The new 170mm Pivot Firebird Carbon

Read on for geometry, build spec, prices and availability.

Pivot Firebird 29 need to know

162mm enduro bike with 29in wheels (or 27.5in Plus)

Carbon frame weighs 3.2kg

DW Link suspension

170mm travel fork with 44mm offset

65° head angle

74.5° seat angle

475mm reach on Large

431mm chain stay length

Super Boost back end

Prices £5,350 to £8,900

Pivot Firebird 29 geometry

Pivot Firebird 29 specifications

Pivot Firebird 29 press release

INTRODUCING THE PIVOT FIREBIRD 29

EWS RACE READY, BIKE PARK CAPABLE… FEARS NO CLIMB

PHOENIX, AZ –Lightweight and efficient yet DH tough, the Firebird 29 rewrites the long-travel 29er playbook.

Today Pivot introduces the new Firebird 29 – a long travel 29er ideally suited to enduro racers, park riders or anyone looking for a bike that lets them tackle the toughest descents possible with no weight penalty or excess bobbing on climbs. The Firebird 29 features 162 millimeters of plush-yet-efficient dw-link™ rear suspension and a thoroughly progressive geometry.

Taking inspiration from Pivot’s race-winning Phoenix DH geometry, the new Firebird 29 pairs some of the longest reach measurements in the sport with short, 16.96” (431mm) chainstays and a decidedly low center of gravity. Those design elements give the new Pivot model both an unerring high-speed stability and a nimble, snappy ride quality in tighter conditions.

“The Firebird 29 is an absolutely amazing bike,” says Pivot Cycles President and CEO, Chris Cocalis. “In a technical enduro setting or in the bike park, it really has no equal. It has that trophy truck, crush-anything kind of capability, but it’s way more maneuverable than other long-travel 29ers. It has this poppy, lively feel that this category of bike hasn’t offered up until this point”.

The Firebird 29’s complete carbon frame weighs a mere 7 pounds (3.2kg) yet meets the same demanding strength and stiffness standards as Pivot’s World Cup DH race bike, the Phoenix. Standout features include adjustable geometry, a stout double-wishbone rear triangle, class- leading mud clearance, the ability to run both 29 and 27.5 wheel and tire combos, strength and stiffness-enhancing Super Boost Plus rear spacing, plus ultra-wide and durable suspension linkages and bearing assemblies. Firebird 29 models are equipped with 44mm offset 170mm- travel Fox 36 forks and Fox Float Float X2 (metric) or DPX2 rear shocks (depending on build kit).

“The Firebird 29,” says Cocalis, “is the perfect bike for an enduro racer or hardcore rider who really wants a long-travel 29er that won’t penalize them in any way for having way more bike than they need.”

The new Firebird 29 will be available in two color options—sandstorm with orange highlights or steel blue with yellow highlights.

Pricing, Specifications, and Availability: The Firebird 29 is available as a complete bike in eight different configurations, ranging from £5,350 to £8,000. The Firebird 29 is available now, in all sizes, at key Pivot Dealers worldwide.

