Orbea eMX24 eMTB weighs just 15.5kg… and it’s for kids

The eMX24 promises to be the lightest eMTB on the market

At 15.5kg the Orbea eMX24 is one of the lightest pedal-assist mountain bikes. What sets it aside from other eMTBs is that the eMX24 is aimed at children.

Orbea eMX24 need to know

Lightweight aluminium frame with integrated internal battery.

Hub based Ebikemotion X35 motor provides drive without impacting on rolling resistance.

Smaller 36V battery capacity – due to lower power requirements for children.

Shimano Deore M6000 1×10 speed drivetrain

Shimano Deore M6000 disc brakes.

24″ wheels.

Aimed at riders between 135-155cm in height.

Price: £1,699

For many, the concept of a pedal assisted bike aimed at children seems pretty incongruous but for Orbea it makes perfect sense. According to Jon Gantxegi, head of Orbea’s ebike line, “Family outings on a bicycle can place kids at a handicap. This can be due to the difference in physical condition or the difficulty of the terrain where the activity takes place, among other variables. That’s why with the help of the right ebike, this handicap can disappear, opening up the possibility of new trails and adventures as a family. It can even be a tool for kids to discover the exciting world of cycling, to spark an interest in the sport or in outdoor activities, or it could just be the first steps towards a healthy, active lifestyle,”.

What makes the eMX24 for young riders?

The eMX24 simply doesn’t look like an eMTB. The tubing shape and motor location hides the fact incredibly well. It also features a smaller capacity battery hidden in the frame with a single port making it accessible for charging and diagnostic checks.

The motor has been mapped to provide balanced and smooth power assistance, as you would expect. Orbea has also made sure that there isn’t too much power as it doesn’t want to make the eMX24 too easy and for it to still encourage rider effort and input.

All mechanical contact points including brake levers have been designed with smaller riders in mind. The electronic components, including the proprietary iWOC TRIO handlebar based remote have all been tuned to be as user friendly as possible. There’s even a smartphone and smartwatch based app enabling deeper control of the iWoc system used by eMX. Ride tracking, activity and GPS route uploading and other functions are available from your mobile device.

Expect to see the new eMX24 hitting Orbea dealers as soon as possible.