Lapierre’s updated XR cross-country bike is lighter and more progressive

Lapierre's 3rd generation cross-country machine the XR and marathon-ready XRM boasts new suspension, down-country geometry and a lighter, stronger carbon frame

As elite cross-country courses evolve in technicality and toughness, cross-country bikes have evolved to handle them. The Lapierre XR, and its XC- marathon-ready sibling the Lapierre XRM, have been redesigned from scratch with new geometry, new suspension and new carbon layup to provide the modern XC athlete with the right tool for the job. Only time will tell whether the 3rd generation of Lapierre’s XC bike is a medal winner or earns a place on our best down-country MTB list.

Need to know:

New UD SLI carbon layup & manufacturing process reduces weight

New suspension system

‘Flex Stay’ seat stays complement and enhance suspension performance

Steeper seat tube & slacker head angle

29’’ wheels with boost spacing

Remote suspension control

The XR models offer 100mm suspension travel front and rear, while the XRM – ‘M’ standing for Marathon – has 120mm front and 110mm rear travel. If you’re keen, you can also check out our review of the Lapierre XR 529, the previous generation of the XR, for comparison purposes.

New carbon layup means serious weight savings

Lapierre has developed a new carbon layup system for the XR and XRM, which it calls Carbon UD SLI. Each bike is constructed from over 300 separate pieces of carbon, assembled over a rigid polypropylene mandrel which provides both greater stability in the layup process and better compression within the mould. The result is better distribution of resin throughout the carbon fibres, plus the removal of more excess resin, which in turn means a stronger frame with a lower weight.

Unidirectional carbon fibres are also used, which again helps engineer strength and flexibility into the areas of the bike where it’s needed. In the range topping XR 9.9 model, Torayca VHM (the product name of an America carbon manufacturer’s carbon fibre) offers greater efficiency and reactivity for a lower weight, according to Lapierre.

Claimed weight savings are significant, with a 110g weight reduction on the standard XR frame (without shock) over the second generation frame. On the XR 9.9, this jumps to a whopping 307g frame weight reduction on the previous frame, without affecting performance or increasing susceptibility to impact, Lapierre claims.

Updated suspension

Suspension has also been redesigned, and with seasoned expert and multiple Downhill World Champion Nicolas Vouilloz at the helm of suspension kinematics and design, you know some serious work has been done.

Integral to the system are the ‘flex stay’ seat stays, with – you guessed it – a degree of flex engineered in via the design and carbon layup, which has allowed the removal of the rear pivot. The seat stays are designed to sit in a neutral position with the bike at 26% sag. The idea behind this system is that at the beginning of the stroke they produce a degressive effect on the leverage curve, which then becomes progressive towards the end of the compression stroke.

Of course, any flex in a direction other than the designed one means inefficiency in the system. Lapierre claims that its UD SLI carbon layup results in less than half the deformation of rival systems.

The suspension has also been optimised for 32t to 36t chainrings, designed to cancel pedal kickback during compression without having an impact on chain tension, the better to offer a stable and efficient pedalling platform.

And like the majority of performance cross-country bikes, Lapierre also have bar-mounted suspension controls that allow the rider to flick between open, platform and closed (depending on model) at the flick of a switch.

Geometry that’s ready for the modern XC course

In order to adapt to increasingly technical cross-country courses, geometry had to change, and like its down-country brethren, the new Lapierre XR is slacker at the front, and steeper and shorter at the back.

Chain stays are 8mm shorter than the second generation Lapierre XR, coming in at 435mm. The seat tube has steepened by between 0.5 to 1 degree to 74.5 on the XRM and 75 on the XR while the head angle is 2 to 2.5 degrees slacker, to 66 on the XRM and 66.5 on the XR.

The XR and XRM are available in four sizes – S, M, L and XL – with top tube and reach progressively longer for each size.

More features

Elsewhere there are more clues to the XR and XRMs aggressive and technical riding goals, with 2.4-inch tyres on those 29er tyres with boost spacing, room for two water bottles within the frame, remote suspension control and the ability to take a 30t to 38t chainring, though bikes in the range are currently specc’d with 32t or 34t chainrings.

Concessions to the needs of endurance riders include a dropper seatpost on XRM models, though with their increasing popularity in the elite cross-country scene, we speculate that they might make an appearance there too.

Lapierre XR and XRM range and prices

Lapierre XR 5.9

Price: £3,499

Frame: Carbon UD SLI

Fork: Fox Rhythm 32 100mm

Shock: Fox Float DPS

Groupset: SRAM SS Eagle 32T/GX Eagle 12spd

Wheels: Roues alu LP Boost TLR

Lapierre XR 7.9

Price: £4,399

Frame: Carbon UD SLI

Fork: Fox 32 SC Perf 100mm

Shock: Fox Float DPS

Groupset: SRAM GX Eagle Lunar 34t / SRAM X01 Eagle 12spd

Wheels: DT Swiss X1900 XSpline TLR

Lapierre XR 9.9

Price: £6,499

Frame: Carbon UD SLI Team

Fork: RockShox SID Ultimate Charge 100mm

Shock: RockShox SID Luxe Ultimate

Groupset: SRAM X1 Carbon 34t / SRAM XX1 Eagle 12spd

Wheels: New LP Carbon XC SL 29’’

Lapierre XRM 6.9

Price: £3,799

Frame: Carbon UD SLI

Fork: RockShox SID Select Charger RL 120mm

Shock: RockShox SID Luxe Select

Groupset: SRAM GX Lunar 32t / SRAM GX Lunar 12spd

Wheels: Mavic XC 425 / Lapierre Boost

Lapierre XRM 8.9