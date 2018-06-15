Kinesis X cross-country race hardtail meets bikepacking

Cross country bikepacker

Kinesis have put everything they’ve learned during the last 17 years of alloy frame design into the Kinesis X cross-country and bikepacking machine.

Kinesis: “Whilst other manufacturers focus has been on carbon, we believe that by putting the same development into alloy tubing, we have created a frame that rivals carbon in many ways, and hands down beats it on price.

Damian Mason of Kinesis UK: “Kinesis are the only frame manufacturer to use Super Plastic Forming (SPF) on their alloy frames. Most manufacturers use hydroformed tubes, but with SPF we can create lighter tubes and more intricate shapes that will build into a lighter and stiffer frameset.”

One of the X’s design features is an oversized downtube with an SPF created hexagonal cross section, an ultra-flat top tube and seat stays with a flat diamond cross section.

Kinesis UK will offer the X in XS through to XL. The XS frame is designed around 27.5in wheels, whilst all other sizes have 29in, to minimise stand over height and toe overlap.

The X has been designed to be compatible with a 100-120mm suspension fork, a Lauf Trail Racer fork or our Maxlight Carbon rigid fork.

The X has been designed with internally routed full-length gear outer.

The replaceable rear derailleur hanger is integrated into both the thru-axle and the dropout of the frame.

Adaptable cable ports allow you to build the X with set up of your choice; Shimano Di2, 1x gearing, dropper post and so on.

Kinesis X specification

Super Plastic Formed 7046 Aluminium tubing

148mm Boost rear axle spacing

31.6mm seat post required

Tapered Integrated headset required

73mm threaded BB

160mm max rotor size

Clearance for up to 29 x 2.4” tyres

Di2 compatible

Stealth Dropper compatible

1750g (medium frame)

Sub 10kg complete weight with Lauf fork, XT and carbon wheels

Colour: Hyper Blue

Sizes: XS (27.5”) / SM / MD / LG / XL (29”)

Price: £500 for the frame

Available from early August.