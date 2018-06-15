Calibre Triple B is the ‘Nut you’ve been waiting for

£1,399 for bolt-thru rear, bigger fork and a dropper

First came the Bossnut. Then came the Beastnut. Now there’s the Calibre Triple B. It’s a Calibre full suspension bike without compromise.

>>> Calibre Beastnut (2017) review 10/10

Calibre Triple B need to know

Calibre Triple B spec

Wheel Size: 27.5″

Frame: 6061 aircraft grade hydroformed alloy frame with tapered headtube and forged one-piece rocker link – 130mm rear travel. Stealth and external dropper routing. 142 x 12mm bolt through rear axle

Fork: Rock Shox Reba RL 140mm travel with tapered alloy steerer and 15mm bolt through Maxle Stealth

Gear Details: SRAM NX 1×11

Gear Shifters: SRAM NX

Rear Derailleur: SRAM NX 1 x 11 speed

Chainset: Samox trail with 32T narrow wide ring

Brakes – Type: Hydraulic Disc

Brakes – Details: SRAM Guide T brakes with 180mm front and 160mm rear Centreline rotors

Rims: WTB ST i29 32H tubeless ready

Tyres: WTB Vigilante 2.3″ front and WTB Trail Boss 2.25″ rear

Front Hub: Formula 15mm bolt through 32H

Rear Hub: Shimano MT500 142mm 32H

Stem: Calibre trail 45mm

Saddle: Calibre Triple B

Handlebar: Kore Durox 780mm width 20mm rise

Headset: FSA Orbit tapered No. 57E

Pedals: Alloy platform pedal

Weight (kg): 14.5

Seatpost: Tranz-X Dropper 125mm drop

Speed: 11

Rear Shock: Rock Shox Monarch R 190x51mm

Cassette: SRAM PG1130 11-42

Calibre Triple B press release

After immediately selling out of our limited edition (250pcs) Beastnut bikes in 2017, there was high demand for a permanent, higher spec’d Bossnut model. We quickly got to work on designing a bike to take Calibre a step forward in the mountain bike world and after months of thorough testing in some of the most demanding bike parks and challenging races across the UK, we’re proud to introduce the £1399* Calibre Triple B.

The extra cash gets you a bolt-through back end for increased stiffness, a longer travel, higher spec’d Rock Shox fork that slackens out the head angle to give you a more gravity focused ride, a dropper post – often Bossnut owners first upgrade and a pair of SRAM guide brakes. These upgrades make the Triple B the go-to full suspension bike in this price range.

We took the Triple B to Wales to show off its capability both in the big mountains and on technical bike park trails with Cadair Idris and Revolution Bike Park providing the goods. Watch the video to see how it gets on.

Available now from GO Outdoors with international shipping.

*with a GO Outdoors discount card.