My best trail: as chosen by Steve Peat

Mtb’s movers and shakers select their favourite places to ride

Where to start… a downhill legend, Peaty is a multiple World Cup winner and former world champ, and one of the best mountain bike racers of all time. Now retired from racing, he’s chief coach to the Santa Cruz Syndicate team and co-founder and director of Peaty’s Products. His biography is out later this year.

“It’s so tough for me to pick an all-time favourite trail, there are so many to go at and so many more popping up all the time. It would be easy to say my local trails are the best (Wharncliffe Woods) as I know them so well. But that’s too easy.

“I’m a racer at heart so let’s go for one of my favourite World Cup tracks ever! We recently raced in Maribor, Slovenia and the track there always comes up trumps. So for my favourite of all time it’s going to be the same place back in 1999. It was the first time we raced in Maribor and the track had a little bit of everything – big jumps, mega tech sections, roots, rocks, berms, off-camber, bomb holes, flat-out piste bashing, gullies, woods, grass… basically the job lot. It was such a fun track to race on with all the different changes in terrain and a great race track to get your head around. My recent trip to Slovenia didn’t let me down either, I got to ride my trail bike in a few different places and rode two or three trails that were all-time great as well. The Slovenian woods and terrain just lend themselves to mountain bike trails.”