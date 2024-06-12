AI comes to the Scott Spark RC, with RockShox Flight Attendant suspension

The Scott Spark RC is the latest cross-country bike to get the AI suspension treatment

Scott’s Spark RC cross-country (XC) racing bike has been given a RockShox Flight Attendant suspension system upgrade. The Scott Spark RC x Flight Attendent collection includes two new models, the Spark RC World Cup and the Spark RC World Cup Evo. If you’re into XC racing, or just dipped into the mountain biking world in the last decade or so, you’ll probably recognise the Scott RC as Nino Schurter’s race bike. And he’s not just riding the new model now it’s released, he’s also been helping develop the bike and how it works with Flight Attendant.

Scott Spark RC X Flight Attendant need to know:

There are two new models launching, the Spark RC World Cup and the Spark RC World Cup Evo

Both models come with the new RockShox Flight Attendant suspension system

Nino Schurter has already won aboard the new bike, and helped in the development

Prices are TBC, but we can assume they’re around the current top-end Spark RC (which is currently £13,799)

Bikes are expected to be available from autumn 2024

Scott Spark RC X Flight Attendant

It’s a big claim to call your bike the “fastest bike in XC racing history”, but we might let it slide given the palmares this bike has seen. Nino Schurter and Kate Courtney have both ridden the Scott Spark RC to victory on the World Cup circuit, and with the addition of RockShox Flight Attendant, it could be, as Scott put it, a “game-changer.”

If you’re not familiar with Flight Attendant, essentially it’s AI powered suspension. It can actively switch between open, pedal and lock modes without input from the rider. We wrote about it aboard the first bike to be released with it on – the S-Works Epic 8 back in March. Outside of the MBR expertise, Nino Schurter found that Flight Attendant switched modes four times more than he manually would during a race.

Two new models

There are two new models in the collection, the Scott Spark RC World Cup Evo and the Scott Spark RC World Cup. Both models feature an updated frame and down tube cover and a custom Scott RockShox SIDLuxe Ultimate Flight Attendant rear shock and RockShox SID Ulimate Flight Attendant fork.

The Evo will also come with a SRAM XX Eagle AXS Transmission and Syncros Silverton 1.0s carbon wheels. The World Cup will use a SRAM XO Eagle Transmission, Syncros Silverton 1.0 carbon wheels and Maxxis Rekon Race tyres.

Nino Schurter has been racing this bike since last year (and already won on it), but soon it will be available to the masses – as long as your pockets are deep enough. They’re expected to be available in autumn 2024.

