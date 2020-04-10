How to get in touch about your magazine subscription during the pandemic



A message for MBR subscribers

We wanted to take this opportunity to reassure you that we are working hard to ensure you continue to receive your issues of MBR magazine as normal. Some regions overseas have experienced disruption to their service. However, for the majority, there are currently no interruptions to the service you would normally receive.

We endeavour to keep you as up to date as possible in the quickly changing environment we are currently living in. Please visit www.mymagazine.co.uk to make sure we have your email address, as we will be in touch directly if you have been affected.

Customer Service

Unfortunately, our telephone customer service centres need to close temporarily, in accordance with current advice, to protect the wellbeing of our staff.

We can continue to provide you with support online if you visit www.mymagazine.co.uk, where you can renew your subscription, update your address or check the expected delivery date for your next issue.

If you have a query that you cannot resolve online, then rest assured you can still email us on help@mymagazine.co.uk, but please bear with us as response times will be slower as a result of these exceptional circumstances.

New orders

Currently our supply chain is working well for the majority of regions, so if you would like to place a new order for yourself, a family member or a friend then please visit www.magazinesdirect.com where you can buy print or digital subscriptions.

We have an introductory offer where you can get 6 issues for just £6.

Thank you for your understanding at this time. Stay safe.