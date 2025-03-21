From A-Line to Dirt Merchant, discover Whistler Mountain Bike Park and why it’s a mountain biking Mecca

Why Whistler isn’t just about downhill tracks and adrenaline - exploring everything this iconic alpine playground in British Columbia has to offer.

As a mountain biker, Whistler Mountain Bike Park is one of those iconic destinations. It’s a bucket list location that you can spend hour upon hour watching POV videos of riders shredding it down ‘A-Line’ or ‘Dirt Merchant’ on YouTube, dreaming about the day you might be able to get yourself over to British Columbia and riding one of the biggest and best bike parks in the world.

But what if this iconic place wasn’t just on the bucket list, but actually on your to-do list? This sort of adventure holiday isn’t something you might get to do every year, but when you do, Whistler isn’t just about shredding for a few days then going home to the 9-5 grind. It’s about community, and a one-in-a-lifetime experience in one of Canada’s most beautiful areas.

Whistler Mountain Bike Park is also unique in that it offers the opportunity for riders to explore the alpine area through a signposted route called Top of the World. The trail winds down the mountain through switchbacks, fun flowy descents and of course, incredible views.

Make a B-Line to A-Line

Whistler Mountain Bike Park typically opens its season in May and closes in October, giving you plenty of time to get yourself over to British Columbia and ride. But why is Whistler considered one of the top mountain bike destinations in the world?

Whistler isn’t just about extreme downhill tracks or mega jump lines. Those are, of course, a huge appeal of the place, but the bike park and surrounding area is much more than an adrenaline hotspot. It’s got trails for every level of rider, from beginners to professionals. So there’s no excuse to leave your partner or kids behind – why not make it into a family holiday?

Plus, the park offers lessons for different abilities so you can really maximise your time on the mountain.

26 years of investment

Whistler has been open to the public as a bike park for almost 26 years. And since 1999 it’s been one of the most prominent locations to continually invest in mountain biking and develop a scene and community around the sport.

Standing in the queue for the chairlift, you’ll find riders that have travelled from all over the world, and on all brands of bikes. There’s no ego at Whistler, everyone is there to have a good time, whether they’re there for the downhill tracks or the mile upon mile of cross-country trails. Whistler also hosts unmatched trail diversity – you’ve got loamy forests, rock gardens and more that varies from the top to the bottom of the mountain.

In 2024, the 25th anniversary of the park saw the opening of the newly upgraded Fitzsimmons Express 8-person chairlift as well as expansion of the Gatorade Skills Park. The team at Whistler continually upgrades the trails and develops new zones, like the Creekside zone that saw expansion in 2023. Whistler is home to a community of passionate mountain bikers as well as some of the most impeccably built trails in the world that are continually innovated and developed.

Crankworx and other events

Whistler isn’t just well-known in the amateur community, either. It’s played host to events such as Crankworx Whistler (which takes place 8-17 August in 2025) since 2004. This brings some of the best riders in the world to Whistler for a week of incredible riding and an atmosphere you’d be hard-pressed to find anywhere else.

The riding season at Whistler is also longer than many other major bike parks. This gives riders the opportunity to enjoy different seasons rather than just summer and provides more options for those wanting to book outside of school holidays for example.

And for those of us in the UK, there’s an extra-friendly exchange rate so you can save when booking your trip. With £1 = 1.85 CAD (at the time of writing), your money goes further in Whistler, and UK travellers can enjoy significant savings when booking their trip—more adventure, more après, and more value for their pound.

Whistler isn’t just about bikes, it’s a great base for the adventure of a lifetime, with premium facilities, lots of other outdoor activities to supplement your time on the bike like driving an ATV up a mountain, golf, or even dipping in the glacier-fed lakes for a dip. The area also offers plenty of bike-friendly accommodation and an exciting village atmosphere with a vibrant nightlife as well as great local breweries and restaurants with gorgeous views overlooking the mountain.

If you’re into mountain bikes and you want to explore some of the best riding in the world, it’s not just a bucket list destination, it’s a no-brainer destination.

Find out more at whistler.com/bike.